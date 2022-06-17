It may be a cooler weekend with showers predicted, but with more areas opening up, it’s a good time to explore the mountains.

Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas from June 15 through Oct. 15.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Trails above 6,000 feet are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,200 feet. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; snow free with light downfall

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate downfall to lake; deep snow beyond lake

Chush Falls: Open; possible snow free with moderate downfall

Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow free and clear

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; possible downfall

Metolius River Trail: Open; snow free and clear

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow free and clear; mud and snow in high elevation areas

Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required til Oct. 15

Jefferson Lake: Open; lower three miles snow-free and clear; unknown conditions beyond

Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow free and clear

Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open

Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear; NW Forest Pass required

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lake Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; likely snow-free and clear

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave open only to the halfway point at the Sand Garden

Little Crater Day Use: Open

Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall from trailhead to Lucky Lake; deep snow beyond Lucky Lake

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy and sometimes deep snow with possible downfall

Metolius-Windigo: Open

North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall

Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open

Paulina Lake Day Use: Open

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; deep snow above McKay Campground

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; trail closures in effect weekdays a parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops

Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions snow and clear, possible mud higher up

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail; snow and downfall beyond

Rockpile Lake: Open; snow free with light downfall on first mile

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow free and clear

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek

Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Foley Ridge: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Big River Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires

Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Cinder Hill Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Lake Campground: Open

Fall River Campground: Open

Fall River Guard Station: Open

Gorge Campground: Open

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water

Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires

Gull Point Campground: Open

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires

Monty Campground: Opens Memorial Day; no campfires

Newberry Group Campground: Open

North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Perry South Campground: Open

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Open; no water

Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires

Quinn River Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees

Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees

Riverside Campground: Open

Rock Creek Campground: Open

Scout Lake Campground: Open

Sheep Bridge Campground: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Smiling River Campground: Open

Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

South Shore Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday

Storm King: closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Dino Moe Humm: Closed

All other trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Northfork: Variable

Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Tumalo Creek, Tumalo Ridge, Sector 16, S.S.T., Swede Ridge, Southfork: Riding well

Middle Flagline: Closed

All other trails in deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sisters trails

Upper Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper): Deep snow

Metolius-Windigo (99 lower): Variable

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

Cascade Crest

All trails under deep snow

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

Frissell, Olallie: Deep snow

Castle Rock: Muddy

All other trails riding well

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. June 16

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,300 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 586 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 90% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather

Wickiup Reservoir: 37% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; no road access due to snow; recent reports are mixed, should improve when water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reportedElk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle

Crescent Lake: 20% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats

Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels

Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fair fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limitmerged

