It may be a cooler weekend with showers predicted, but with more areas opening up, it’s a good time to explore the mountains.
Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas from June 15 through Oct. 15.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Trails above 6,000 feet are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,200 feet. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; snow free with light downfall
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate downfall to lake; deep snow beyond lake
Chush Falls: Open; possible snow free with moderate downfall
Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow free and clear
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; possible downfall
Metolius River Trail: Open; snow free and clear
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow free and clear; mud and snow in high elevation areas
Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required til Oct. 15
Jefferson Lake: Open; lower three miles snow-free and clear; unknown conditions beyond
Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow free and clear
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear; NW Forest Pass required
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails still open; likely snow-free and clear
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave open only to the halfway point at the Sand Garden
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall from trailhead to Lucky Lake; deep snow beyond Lucky Lake
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy and sometimes deep snow with possible downfall
Metolius-Windigo: Open
North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; deep snow above McKay Campground
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; trail closures in effect weekdays a parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops
Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions snow and clear, possible mud higher up
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail; snow and downfall beyond
Rockpile Lake: Open; snow free with light downfall on first mile
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow free and clear
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek
Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Fall River Guard Station: Open
Gorge Campground: Open
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires
Gull Point Campground: Open
Indian Ford Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
Monty Campground: Opens Memorial Day; no campfires
Newberry Group Campground: Open
North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Perry South Campground: Open
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open; no water
Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
Quinn River Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees
Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees
Riverside Campground: Open
Rock Creek Campground: Open
Scout Lake Campground: Open
Sheep Bridge Campground: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Smiling River Campground: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
Storm King: closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Dino Moe Humm: Closed
All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Northfork: Variable
Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Tumalo Creek, Tumalo Ridge, Sector 16, S.S.T., Swede Ridge, Southfork: Riding well
Middle Flagline: Closed
All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sisters trails
Upper Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper): Deep snow
Metolius-Windigo (99 lower): Variable
All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails under deep snow
Cascade Crest
All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
Frissell, Olallie: Deep snow
Castle Rock: Muddy
All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. June 16
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,300 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 586 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 90% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
Wickiup Reservoir: 37% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; no road access due to snow; recent reports are mixed, should improve when water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reportedElk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 20% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; fair fishing for kokanee with some larger fish being caught; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limitmerged
