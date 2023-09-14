With the kids back in school and majority of our summer tourists back at home, this time of year is great for exploring all things Central Oregon. A warming trend starts tomorrow and should carry us through the weekend. Highs will be near or just slightly below seasonal average ranges, from the upper 70s to low 80s.
Hiking and Day-Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
Aspen Day Use: Open
Beach Day Use: Open
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Besson Day Use: Open
Big Eddy Day Use: Open
Big River Boating Site: Open
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open; possible snow
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Broken Top Trailhead: Open; likely snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is closed
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open; patchy snow
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
Canyon Creek Meadows: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
Chush Falls: Open; snow free and clear
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; snow free; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is closed
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open; likely snow
Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open
Deer Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; some snow at higher elevation; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Dillon Day Use: Open
Dutchman Trailhead: Open
Edison Trailhead: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
Fall River Trail: Open
Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Green Ridge Lookout: Open
Green Ridge Trail: Open
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; light downfall
Metolius River Trail: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open
Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Jefferson Lake: Open; light downfall
Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow free and clear
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; NW Forest Pass required
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open with limited hours, trails open; needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, requires timed reservation tickets
Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
Many Lakes Trailhead: Closed due to wildfire
Meadow Picnic: Open
Meek Lake Trail: Open
Meissner Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
Mirror Lakes: Open
Moraine Lake: Open
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Park Meadow: Open
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open
Paulina Peak Trail: Open; Open
Paulina Visitor Center: Closed
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures include Voodoo Trail from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail; Ben’s Trail from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops; Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
Pine Mountain: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; very heavy downfall between a quarter mile from TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
Quinn River Boating site: Open
Rimrock Trailhead: Open
Rockpile Lake: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; light downfall
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Summit Lake: Open
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open without permit
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls open for the season; blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
Tumalo Mountain: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wanoga Trailhead: Open
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
Fawn Lake Trail: Open
Snell Lake Trail: Open
Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
Yoran Lake Trail: Open
Stag Lake Trail: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
Baneberry Trailhead: Open
Barnhouse Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon East (Formerly South Fork) Trailhead: Open
Black Canyon West (Formerly Dusty Camp) Trailhead: Open
Boeing Field Trailhead: Open
Coffeepot Trailhead: Open
Cottonwood Trailhead: Open
Cougar East Trailhead: Open
Cougar West Trailhead: Open
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Fry Trailhead: Open
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Green Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
Keeton Trailhead: Open
Kelsey Trailhead: Open
Line Butte East (Formerly Fawn Creek) Trailhead: Open
Line Butte West Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Lower Trailhead: Open
Lookout Mountain Upper Trailhead: Open
Mascall Corral (Formerly Apple West) Trailhead: Open
Mother Lode Mine Trailhead: Open
Payten Trailhead: Open
Potlid North Trailhead: Open
Potlid South Trailhead: Open
Rim (Formerly Apple Middle) Trailhead: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain North Trailhead: Open
Round Mountain South Trailhead: Open
Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
Scotty Creek Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
South Prong Trailhead: Open
Steins Pillar Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars North Trailhead: Open
Twin Pillars South Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
Wildcat North Trailhead: Open
Wildcat South Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
Hand Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
McKenzie River Trail: Temporarily Closed due to the Lookout Fire
Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Patjens Lake Trail: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Temporarily Closed due to the Lookout Fire
Separation Lake Trailhead: Temporarily Closed due to Petes Lake Fire
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Temporarily Closed due to Petes Lake Fire
Robinson Lake Trailhead: Temporarily closed due to the Lookout Fire
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Temporarily closed due to Lookout Fire
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil's Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Alpine Trail: Open
Big Sky Park: Open
Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Coyner Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
Discovery Trail: Open
Haul Road Trail: Open
Larkspur Trail: Open
Outback Trail: Open
Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Closed
Derrick Cave: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Horny Hollow Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open
Fort Rock Cave: Open; cave tours available by reservation
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
Jasper Point: Open
La Pine State Park: Open
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; road open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open
Smith Rock State Park: Open look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season
Tumalo State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. May 25
Hoodoo: Open; 76.3-inch base
Mount Bachelor: Open; 55-inch base
Willamette Pass: Closed; 55-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. May 11
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Crescent Junction: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 84-108 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 72-84 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 6-36 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 48-72 inches; fair conditions
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 72-84 inches; fair conditions
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 12-48 inches; poor conditions with hard snowpack; expect heavy use all the time; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 24-48 inches; fair conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; patchy; poor conditions due to low snow
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 36-60 inches; fair conditions but thin coverage; grooming operations over for the season; road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; patchy; poor conditions due to low snow; grooming operations over for the season
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 6-24 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; poor conditions; grooming operations over for the season
Ochoco National Forest
Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
Mark's Creek Sno-park: Open
Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
Walton Sno-park: Open
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Waldo Lake Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Allingham Campground: Open
Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Closed; no campfires
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
Driftwood Campground: Open
East Davis Lake Campground: Opens; no campfires
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Fall River Guard Station: Open
Gorge Campground: Open
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires
Gull Point Campground: Closed for 2023
Indian Ford Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Cultus Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
Newberry Group Campground: Open
North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the 2023 season due to hazard trees
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Perry South Campground: Open
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open; no water
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Quinn River Campground: Open
Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2023 due to hazard trees
Riverside Campground: Open
Rock Creek Campground: Open
Scout Lake Campground: Open
Sheep Bridge Campground: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Smiling River Campground: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
South Campground: Open
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Three Creek Lake Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
Allen Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
Barnhouse Campground: Open; no campfires
Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
Cold Springs Guard Station: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open
Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Elkhorn Campground: Campground: Open; no campfires
Frazier Campground: Open; no campfires
Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open
Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Mud Springs Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Ochoco Divide Campground: Open
Ochoco Divide Group Site: Open
Ochoco Forest Campground: Open
Ochoco Forest Camp Group Pavillion: Open
Ochoco Ranger Rental House: Open; no campfires
Salters Cabin Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Scotts Campground: Open
Skull Hollow Campground: Open
Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Walton Lake Campground: Open
Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open
Whistler Campground: Open; no campfires
White Rock Campground: Open; no campfires
Wildcat Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Wildwood Campground: Open; no campfires
Wiley Flat Campground: Open; no campfires
Wolf Creek Campground: Open
Wolf Creek Industrail Campground: Open
Willamette National Forest
Islet Campground (Waldo Lake): Closed; no potable water
North Waldo Campground: Closed; no potable water
Shadow Bay Campground: Open; no potable water
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
All trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
The following temporary trail and road closures are in effect to protect the public’s safety as thinning and fuel reduction work continues:
Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
Ben’s Trail will be closed from the junction with Forest Road (FR) 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
Storm King will reopen between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615. The trail will remain closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
Upper Whoops: Variable
Helipad: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Voodoo Child Trail Monday-Friday
Phils Trail from FR 300 near EXT Trail to FR 4610 closed Monday-Friday
Kent’s Trail between junction with Phil’s Trail and KGB Trail closed Monday-Friday
Lower Storm King: Variable
Tiddlywinks: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
All trails riding: Riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
All trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Edison-Lava: Sandy/loose
All trails riding well
Mount Bachelor
Bachy West: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Sunriver area trails
Swan Song, Royal Flush: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
La Pine
Crater Rim: Sandy/loose
La Pine State Park: Riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Prineville Bike Park: Needs new report
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Green Ridge, Metolius Windigo (99 Upper and Lower): Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
Bobby Lake, Fuji Mountain, Gold Lake, Maiden Lake, Maiden Peak, Mt. Ray, Skyline, South Waldo Lake, Twins: Riding well
All other trails need new report
Waldo Lake: Closed
Cascade Crest
Chimney Peak, Swamp Peak: Variable
Bachelor Mountain, Bruno Meadows, Bugaboo Ridge, Coffin Lookout: Needs report
Santiam Wagon, Gordon Meadows: Deep snow
Browder Ridge, Gate Creek, Heart Lake
All other trails riding well
McKenzie Region
Castle Rock and King Castle are riding well
All other trails are Closed due to the Lookout, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Aug. 31
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 4,120 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,710 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers should use caution on the river margins where shelf ice may be present; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,330 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,280; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year above Fall River Falls and open to fishing May 22–Sept. 30 below the falls, restricted to fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
Metolius River: 1,230 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; the Metolius above Allingham Bridge is closed till May 22
Tumalo Creek: 7.05 cfs; rainbow trout
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 195 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 648 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 69% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; open for season
Wickiup Reservoir: 22% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; open for season
Prineville Reservoir: 70% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; anglers report fair fishing for trout, crappie and bass. Currently experiencing an algae bloom
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Paulina-East Lake Road open
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout
Ochoco Reservoir: 39% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; fishing has been fair near Ochoco Dam with reports of nice size rainbow trout
Haystack Reservoir: 80% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; restocked last week of March
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year, expect some ice coverage in winter
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year, expect some ice coverage
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 9% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
Waldo Lake: closed due to fire; Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
