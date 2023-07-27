The thick layer of smoke enveloping Central Oregon recently doesn't encourage many to wander far from their air-filtered homes. But if you are just itching to get outside, you don't have to wander far to find hiking trails and scenic parks to get your fix of the outdoors. Explore this list of trails and parks in and around Bend.
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level is at Level 2, and the fire danger is extreme across Central Oregon. Be vigilant to avoid sparking a fire in our beautiful outdoor spaces.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open with limited hours, trails open; needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, requires timed reservation tickets
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures include Voodoo Trail from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail; Ben’s Trail from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops; Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; possible snow
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls open for the season; blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Alpine Trail: Open
- Big Sky Park: Open
- Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
- Coyner Trail: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
- Discovery Trail: Open
- Haul Road Trail: Open
- Larkspur Trail: Open
- Outback Trail: Open
- Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open
- Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
- West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Closed
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; road open
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- All trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
The following temporary trail and road closures are in effect to protect the public’s safety as thinning and fuel reduction work continues:
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Ben’s Trail will be closed from the junction with Forest Road (FR) 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Storm King will reopen between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615. The trail will remain closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- Upper Whoops: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Voodoo Child Trail Monday-Friday
- Phils Trail from FR 300 near EXT Trail to FR 4610 closed Monday-Friday
- Kent’s Trail between junction with Phil’s Trail and KGB Trail closed Monday-Friday
- Lower Storm King: Variable
- Tiddlywinks: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
- Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley, Upper Flagline: Variable
- Middle Flagline, Sector 16: Closed
- All other trails riding: Riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
- Middle Flagline closed
- All other trails riding well or variable
Mt. Bachelor
- Last Chance, Redline, Rockfall: Closed
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. July 27
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,670 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers should use caution on the river margins where shelf ice may be present; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,410 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Tumalo Creek: 7.45 cfs; rainbow trout
