As November approaches, chances to hike Central Oregon trails are becoming fewer. Many campgrounds have closed at this point in the year, and come Tuesday, the sno-parks begin requiring a permit. Don't forget to snag one on your way up to enjoy the recent snowfall in the mountains. 

Don’t forget to bring your coat as temperatures are dropping, especially at elevation. If you aren't ready for snow yet, head to the High Desert, where trails tend to stay snow-free much longer.

