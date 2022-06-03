This weekend head toward Sisters to explore the forests, lakes and crystal-clear waters of the Metolius River and Whychus Creek. Many campgrounds are opening up this time of year, and hiking and biking trails are becoming more accessible.

Remember that some upper elevation trails are still snowy, but there’s still plenty to see and do at the mid- and lower-level sites.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Trails above 6,500 ft. are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,000 ft. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; shallow snow on uppermost 200 yards

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall to lake; deep snow beyond lake

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; possible downfall

Metolius River Trail: Open; snow-free and clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required starting June 15

Jefferson Lake: Open; lower 3 miles snow-free and clear; unknown conditions beyond

Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow-free and clear

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

Rockpile Lake: Open; snow-free with light downfall on first mile

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy; only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Foley Ridge: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Allingham Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Gorge Campground: Open

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

Monty Campground: Opens Memorial Day; no campfires

Perry South Campground: Opens Memorial Day

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open

Scout Lake Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Smiling River Campground: Open

South Shore Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

Cycling

East of Bend trails

Dry River Canyon: Closed from Feb. 1-Aug. 31

All other trails riding well

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday

Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Dino Moe Humm: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin, Lower Mrazek: Riding well

Farewell: Variable

All other trails have some snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Tumalo Creek, Tumalo Ridge: Riding well

All other trails in deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sunriver area trails

Crater Rim: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Prineville and Ochoco trails

Independent Mine, Lookout Mountain, Round Mountain: Deep snow

Scotty Creek: Variable

All other trails riding well

Sisters trails

Upper Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper): Deep snow

Metolius-Windigo (99 lower): Variable

All other trails riding well

Maston complex

All trails riding well

Redmond trails

The Saddle: Closed for nesting season

All other trails riding well

Madras East Trails

E-Bikes allowed on all trails

All trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

Cascade Crest

All trails under deep snow

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

McKenzie River: Riding well

All other trails in deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. June 2

Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,840 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout

Metolius River: 1,600 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 674 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 466 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass

