A cold front is heading toward Central Oregon this weekend, so be prepared for true mid-fall weather — cold, wet and even snowy at high elevations.
You may want to cuddle up indoors this weekend, but if you’re itching to get out and embrace the cooling weather, consider Sisters and its surrounding areas. Enjoy the last bit of fall colors and dirt trails, as the mountain trails will soon to be covered in snow.
And with changing weather afoot, remember to go prepared with appropriate clothing and gear.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
Note: The Central Cascade Wilderness permit system has ended for the season, which means you no longer need a permit to enjoy 19 trailheads that access Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wilderness areas.
Deschutes National Forest
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
Green Ridge Trail: Open
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
Metolius River Trail: Open
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear from trailhead to approximately two miles up trail
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
Rockpile Lake: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim horse trail has light deadfall
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
Hand Lake Trailhead: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Obsidian Trailheads: Open
Patjens Lake Trail: Open
Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Dry River Canyon: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
EXT, Storm King Upper, Helipad: Closed
Pinedrops, Lower Whoops, Voodoo, Skyliner: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Dinah Moe Humm: Sandy/loose
Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with Duodenum: Closed
Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: Closed
All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
All trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Swampy/Dutchman: Variable
Lower Flagline: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
Metolius-Windigo (Todd Lake): Riding well
All other trails Sandy/loose
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Riding well
All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
Black Rock, Royal Flush: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Scotty Creek: Variable
All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
Metolius-Windigo (99 Upper), Suttle Tie: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails closed due to wildfire
Cascade Crest
Bachelor Mountain, Bruno Meadow, Bugaboo Ridge, Coffin Lookout, Heart Lake: Variable
Swamp Peak: riding well
All other trails riding well
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
All trails riding well
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Oct. 20
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,890 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Metolius River: 1,260 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only; public access to Wizard Falls Hatchery remains closed
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 196 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 195 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bassmerged
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.