A cold front is heading toward Central Oregon this weekend, so be prepared for true mid-fall weather — cold, wet and even snowy at high elevations.

You may want to cuddle up indoors this weekend, but if you’re itching to get out and embrace the cooling weather, consider Sisters and its surrounding areas. Enjoy the last bit of fall colors and dirt trails, as the mountain trails will soon to be covered in snow.

