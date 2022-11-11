This weekend is bringing a little more snow to many parts of Central Oregon. If you’re trying to avoid the snowy trails, try exploring the High Desert. Because of the arid climate out east, you can expect less snow all winter long than in and around the Cascades.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: The snow level is around 4,500 feet, and most summer trails have at least some snow on them. These trails remain open, but may only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Cyrus Trailhead: Open
Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Badlands Rock Trail: Open
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Horny Hollow Trail: Open
Huntington Wagon Road: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water
Smith Rock State Park: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
Swamp Wells: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
Scotty Creek: Variable
All other trails riding well
Maston complex
All trails riding well
Redmond trails
All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
E-Bikes allowed on all trails
All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Nov. 11
Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 5,000 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; Trout fishing and retention remains open, and fishing reports suggest pretty good fishing out of Maupin; no spring Chinook season in 2022 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both wild and hatchery fish
Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,260 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,190; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
Prineville Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
Ochoco Reservoir: 0% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
Haystack Reservoir: 11% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Haystack Reservoir Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Haystack Reservoir Group Site: Open
Haystack West Shore Campground and Day Use Area: Open
Skull Hollow Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
Castle Rock Campground: Open
Chimney Rock Campground: Open
Cobble Rock Campground: Open
Lone Pine Campground: Open
Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
Palisades Campground: Open
Post Pile Campground: Open
Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
Stillwater Campground: Open
