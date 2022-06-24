It finally starting to feel like summer here in Central Oregon. This weekend is expected to be hot, so find your own cool oasis near a lake, river or in the shaded forest.
If your favorite lake or river is crowded, try someplace new. Just remember the sunscreen and bring plenty of water.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Trails above 6,000 ft. are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,300 ft. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through October 15.
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; snow-free with light downfall
Black Crater Trailhead: Open; likely snow near summit with some downfall
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall to lake; deep snow beyond lake
Chush Falls: Open; snow-free to falls
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow-free and clear
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; possible downfall
Metolius River Trail: Open; snow-free and clear
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow-free and clear; mud and snow in high elevation areas
Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required starting June 15
Jefferson Lake: Open; lower three miles snow-free and clear; unknown conditions beyond
Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow-free and clear
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear; NW Forest Pass required
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; likely snow-free and clear
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall from trailhead to Lucky Lake; deep snow beyond Lucky Lake
Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy and sometimes deep snow with possible downfall
North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; deep snow above McKay
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; trail closures in effect weekdays a parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops
Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions snow and clear, possible mud higher up
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate blowdown between trailhead and junction with Green Lakes Trail; snow and downfall beyond
Rockpile Lake: Open; snow-free with light downfall on first mile
Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall
Summit Lake: Open; snow likely with possible downfall
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow-free and clear
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek
Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
Sawyer Park Trails: Open
Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Bureau of Land Management
Lower Crooked River: Open
North Fork: Open
Scout Camp Trail: Open
Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open
Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed
La Pine State Park: Open
Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed
Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season
Tumalo State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Allingham Campground: Open
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Cold Springs Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cultus Lake Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Fall River Guard Station: Open
Gorge Campground: Open
Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires
Gull Point Campground: Open
Indian Ford Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Lava Lake Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
Monty Campground: Opens Memorial Day; no campfires
Newberry Group Campground: Open
North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Perry South Campground: Open
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open; no water
Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
Quinn River Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees
Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees
Riverside Campground: Open
Rock Creek Campground: Open
Scout Lake Campground: Open
Sheep Bridge Campground: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Smiling River Campground: Open
Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Wanoga Trail Complex
All trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
Northfork, Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Variable
All other trails riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
Middle Flagline: Closed
Swampy/Dutchman, Upper Flagline, Ridge Loop, Met-Wit — Flagline to Happy Valley, Flagline Tie, Flagline Access: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
Crater Rim: Deep snow
All other trails riding well
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
Frissell, Olallie: Deep snow
