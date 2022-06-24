It finally starting to feel like summer here in Central Oregon. This weekend is expected to be hot, so find your own cool oasis near a lake, river or in the shaded forest.

If your favorite lake or river is crowded, try someplace new. Just remember the sunscreen and bring plenty of water.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Trails above 6,000 ft. are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,300 ft. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through October 15.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; snow-free with light downfall

Black Crater Trailhead: Open; likely snow near summit with some downfall

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall to lake; deep snow beyond lake

Chush Falls: Open; snow-free to falls

Elk Lake Day Use: Open

Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow-free and clear

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; possible downfall

Metolius River Trail: Open; snow-free and clear

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow-free and clear; mud and snow in high elevation areas

Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear

Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required starting June 15

Jefferson Lake: Open; lower three miles snow-free and clear; unknown conditions beyond

Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow-free and clear

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear; NW Forest Pass required

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open; likely snow-free and clear

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall from trailhead to Lucky Lake; deep snow beyond Lucky Lake

Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy and sometimes deep snow with possible downfall

North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; deep snow above McKay

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; trail closures in effect weekdays a parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops

Pine Mountain: Open; lower portions snow and clear, possible mud higher up

Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate blowdown between trailhead and junction with Green Lakes Trail; snow and downfall beyond

Rockpile Lake: Open; snow-free with light downfall on first mile

Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall

Summit Lake: Open; snow likely with possible downfall

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow-free and clear

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek

Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud

Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear

Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

Ochoco National Forest

Alder Springs Trailhead: Open

Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open

Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open

Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open

Rock Creek Trailhead: Open

Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed

Bend Park & Recreation Trails

Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open

Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open

Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open

Sawyer Park Trails: Open

Shevlin Park Trails: Open

Bureau of Land Management

Lower Crooked River: Open

North Fork: Open

Scout Camp Trail: Open

Steelhead Falls Trail: Open

Trout Creek Trail: Open

Oregon State Parks

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open

Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open

Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

La Pine State Park: Open

Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water; Prineville Reservoir, Powderhouse Cove and Jasper Point boat ramps closed

Smith Rock State Park: Open, look for the posted climbing closure signs in the Monument Area due to raptor nesting, park-wide ban on drones for raptor nesting season

Tumalo State Park: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Allingham Campground: Open

Big River Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires

Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

Explore Text Alerts

Find your next adventure in The Bulletin’s Explore Central Oregon. We offer top picks for where to hike, bike, fish, climb or paddle, as well as the region’s most comprehensive conditions report for whatever you want to do. You can also text us your favorite spots to explore.

Candle Creek Campground: Open

Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Cinder Hill Campground: Open

Cold Springs Campground: Open

Contorta Flat Campground: Open

Contorta Point Group Campground: Open

Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

Crescent Lake Campground: Open

Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Cultus Lake Campground: Open

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Lake Campground: Open

Fall River Campground: Open

Fall River Guard Station: Open

Gorge Campground: Open

Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water

Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires

Gull Point Campground: Open

Indian Ford Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Lava Lake Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Little Crater Campground: Open

Little Lava Lake: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires

Monty Campground: Opens Memorial Day; no campfires

Newberry Group Campground: Open

North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water

Paulina Lake Campground: Open

Perry South Campground: Open

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pioneer Ford Campground: Open

Prairie Campground: Open; no water

Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires

Quinn River Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees

Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees

Riverside Campground: Open

Rock Creek Campground: Open

Scout Lake Campground: Open

Sheep Bridge Campground: Open

Simax Group Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Smiling River Campground: Open

Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires

South Shore Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Spring Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

Three Creek Meadow Campground & Horse Camp: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out

Windy Group Campground: Open

Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Wanoga Trail Complex

All trails riding well

North of Skyliner trails

Northfork, Met-Win — Happy Valley to Mrazek: Variable

All other trails riding well

Swampy Lakes trails

Middle Flagline: Closed

Swampy/Dutchman, Upper Flagline, Ridge Loop, Met-Wit — Flagline to Happy Valley, Flagline Tie, Flagline Access: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sunriver area trails

Crater Rim: Deep snow

All other trails riding well

McKenzie Region

McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire

Frissell, Olallie: Deep snow

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.