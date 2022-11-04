It's beginning to look a lot like winter has arrived.
With the recent heavy snowfall up in the mountains and in town, most cycling and hiking trails are covered in a layer of snow. This means it's time to pull out the winter sports gear and bundle up in layers before you embark on your winter wonderland adventure this weekend.
As of Nov. 1, most sno-parks now require a permit, so don't forget to pick one up before you head out.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: The snow line is around 4,500 feet and most summer trails have at least some snow on them. These trails remain open, but may only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Broken Top Trailhead: Open; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
- Chush Falls: Open
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
- Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open
- Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Fall River Trail: Open
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
- Green Ridge Trail: Open
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open
- Jefferson Lake: Open
- Lake Creek Trail: Open
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; C
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails open
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open, section south of Lava Lake closed due to Cedar Creek Fire
- Mile Camp Day Use: Open
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear from Trailhead to point approximately two miles up trail
- Moraine Lake: Open
- North Twin Boating Area: Open
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; clear
- Paulina Peak Trail: Open; clear
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures in effect weekdays at Storm King Trail between the junction with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Pine Mountain: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between trailhead and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open weekends and holidays; closed weekdays for fuel reduction
- Rockpile Lake: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
- Summit Lake: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas;
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall
- Tumalo Mountain: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open; temporary trail closure of upper parking lot and on Tiddlywinks between Wanoga SnoPark and the junction with Forest Road 4613 and at Funner between Wanoga SnoPark and Forest Road 4613-050
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
- Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open
- Dee Wright Observatory: Closed
- Foley Ridge: Open
- Hand Lake Trailhead: Open
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open
- Patjens Lake Trail: Open
- Proxy Falls Trailhead: Closed
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Nov. 3
- Hoodoo: Closed
- Mt. Bachelor: Closed
- Willamette Pass: Closed
Updated 10 a.m. Nov. 3
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open
- Crescent Junction: Open
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; area side roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; no dogs; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Ben’s, MTB, Kent’s Trail, Horse Butte, Tumalo Creek: Rideable snow
- Maston: Riding well
- Wanoga 3 PSI, Wanoga Outer Loop: Closed
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- Storm King Upper: Closed
- All other trails under rideable snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen's and the junction with Duodenum: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- Farewell: Variable
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Sector 16: Riding well
- All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Nov. 3
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 407 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 200 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 195 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 75% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
- Wickiup Reservoir: 13% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; anglers are reporting increased catches of rainbow trout this year than in the past; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; anglers report good fishing for brown trout, rainbow trout and kokanee; due to low water, the East Lake Campground boat ramp is unavailable for launching larger boats; anglers should look to launch boats at Hot Springs Cinder Hill campground boat ramps
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access due to snow; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released
- Crescent Lake: 7% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
