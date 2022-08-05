Though temperatures shouldn't be as extreme as those of last weekend, be prepared for more hot and sunny days ahead. Find respite in the shaded forests and plentiful lakes south and west of Bend.
Be smart by being prepared with plenty of water and sun protection to last you your whole adventure.
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level has been raised to Level 2, and the fire danger is extreme across Central Oregon. Be vigilant to avoid sparking a fire in our beautiful outdoor spaces.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Trails above 7,000 feet are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,700 feet. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow with light deadfall
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
- Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; possible snow; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow-free and clear
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow-free and clear; mud and snow in high-elevation areas
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow free and clear; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave open only to the halfway point at the Sand Garden
- Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow with light downfall
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; patchy snow with moderate downfall from trailhead to Lucky Lake; deep snow beyond Lucky Lake
- Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; patchy and sometimes deep snow with possible downfall
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open; likely snow free on areas below 6000 ft. moderate to heavy downfall possible through Pole Creek fire scar. Deep snow above Three Creek HC
- Mile Camp Day Use: Open
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open; clear from TH to point approximately two miles up trail
- North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Park Meadow: Open; likely snow with heavy downfall
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; clear
- Paulina Peak Trail: Open; clear
- Paulina Visitor Center: Open
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; deep snow above Mckay
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free with moderate downfall
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Summit Lake: Open; snow likely with possible downfall
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow-free and clear
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open; likely snow-free with moderate downfall
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open; moderate downfall with snowline around 5,400 feet, major flooding of trails underway from melt-off
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
- Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
- Black Creek Trail: Open
- Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
- Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
- Devil's Garden Trailhead: Open
- Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
- Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
- Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
- Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Harralson Trail: Open
- Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
- High Divide Trailhead: Open
- Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
- Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
- North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
- Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
- Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
- Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
- Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
- Verdun Trailhead: Open
- Wahana Trail: Open
- Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
- Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
- La Pine State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Big Cove Boat-in Campground: no campfires
- Big River Campground: Open
- Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
- Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Candle Creek Campground: Open
- Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
- Cinder Hill Campground: Open
- Contorta Flat Campground: Open
- Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
- Crane Prairie Campground: Open
- Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
- Crescent Lake Campground: Open
- Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Cultus Lake Campground: Open
- East Davis Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
- East Lake Campground: Open
- Elk Lake Campground: Open
- Fall River Campground: Open
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
- Gull Point Campground: Open
- Lava Lake Campground: Open
- Little Cove Boat-In Campground: no campfires
- Little Crater Campground: Open
- Little Cultus Campground: Open
- Little Fawn Campground: Open
- Little Lava Lake: Open
- Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
- McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
- Newberry Group Campground: Open
- North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees
- North Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
- Paulina Lake Campground: Open
- Point Campground: Open
- Prairie Campground: Open; no water
- Princess Creek Campground: Open
- Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
- Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
- Quinn River Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees
- Reservoir Campground: Closed for 2022 due to hazard trees
- Rock Creek Campground: Open
- Sheep Bridge Campground: Open
- Simax Group Campground: Open
- South Campground: Open
- South Shore Campground: Open
- South Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Spring Campground: Open
- Sunset Cove Campground: Open
- Trapper Creek Campground: Open
- West South Twin Campground: Open
- Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
- Windy Group Campground: Open
- Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Willamette National Forest
- Islet Campground (Waldo Lake): Open; no potable water
- North Waldo Campground: Open; no potable water
- Shadow Bay Campground: Open; no potable water
Cycling
Sunriver area trails
- Crater Rim: Sandy/loose
- Royal Flush: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
- Maiden Peak: Deep snow
- Cultus Lake Loop: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Aug. 4
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,400 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 82% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
- Wickiup Reservoir: 18% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; anglers are reporting increased catches of rainbow trout this year than in the past; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; anglers report good fishing for brown trout, rainbow trout and kokanee; due to low water, the East Lake Campground boat ramp is unavailable for launching larger boats; anglers should look to launch boats at Hot Springs Cinder Hill campground boat ramps
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low, and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; last stocked with legal-sized rainbow trout on June 10; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 17% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Waldo Lake: Boating restricted to electric motors or non-motorized vessels
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
