The heat is back, and it looks like it’s here for a while. To cool off and enjoy the sunny days, head into the mountains, where you’ll find some shade from trees and cool lakes, rivers and streams.
Trailheads and day use areas can fill up quickly, so plan ahead and park only in designated areas.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open; possible snow
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Broken Top Trailhead: Open; likely snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open; patchy snow
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear
- Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Chush Falls: Open; snow free and clear
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; snow free; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
- Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open
- Deer Lake Trailhead: Open; snow
- Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; some snow at higher elevation; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
- Fall River Trail: Open
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Green Ridge Lookout: Open
- Green Ridge Trail: Open
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; light downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Jefferson Lake: Open; light downfall
- Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow-free and clear
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open with limited hours, trails open; needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, requires timed reservation tickets
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Mile Camp Day Use: Open
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Mirror Lakes: Open
- Moraine Lake: Open
- North Twin Boating Area: Open
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open
- Paulina Peak Trail: Open; Open
- Paulina Visitor Center: Closed
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow free on lower portion, deep snow higher up
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures include Voodoo Trail from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail; Ben’s Trail from the junction with Forest Road 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops; Storm King open between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615 but remains closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- Pine Mountain: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; very heavy downfall between a quarter mile from TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Rockpile Lake: Open; snow free and clear
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open; light downfall and patchy snow near lake
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; possible snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Summit Lake: Open; possible snow
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; heavy use on weekends
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow free and clear
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; possible snow
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; road closed for road repaving; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open without permit
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls open for the season; blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
- Tumalo Mountain: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open
- Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Dee Wright Observatory: Open
- Foley Ridge: Open
- Hand Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Patjens Lake Trail: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
This is in an area impacted by the Cedar Creek Fire. Before visiting areas affected by wildfire, make sure to review the 4 Steps for Safety for recreating in burned areas.
- Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
- Black Creek Trail: Open
- Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
- Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
- Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
- Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
- Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
- Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
- Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
- Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Harralson Trail: Open
- Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
- High Divide Trailhead: Open
- Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
- Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
- North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
- Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
- Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
- Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
- Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
- Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
- Verdun Trailhead: Open
- Wahana Trail: Open
- Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
- Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no campfires
- Big River Campground: Open
- Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
- Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Candle Creek Campground: Open
- Contorta Flat Campground: Open
- Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
- Cow Meadow Campground: Open; no campfires
- Crane Prairie Campground: Open
- Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
- Crescent Lake Campground: Open
- Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Cultus Lake Campground: Open
- Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
- East Davis Lake Campground: Opens; no campfires
- East Lake Campground: Open
- Elk Lake Campground: Open
- Fall River Campground: Open
- Lava Lake Campground: Open
- Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires
- Little Cultus Campground: Open
- Little Fawn Campground: Open
- Little Lava Lake: Open
- Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
- North Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Point Campground: Open
- Princess Creek Campground: Open
- Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
- Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
- Quinn River Campground: Open
- Rock Creek Campground: Open
- Sheep Bridge Campground: Open
- Simax Group Campground: Open
- Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
- South Campground: Open
- South Shore Campground: Open
- South Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Spring Campground: Open
- Sunset Cove Campground: Open
- Trapper Creek Campground: Open
- West South Twin Campground: Open
- Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
- Windy Group Campground: Open
- Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Phil’s Trail Complex
The following temporary trail and road closures are in effect to protect the public’s safety as thinning and fuel reduction work continues:
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Ben’s Trail will be closed from the junction with Forest Road (FR) 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Storm King will reopen between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615. The trail will remain closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- Upper Whoops: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Voodoo Child Trail Monday-Friday
- Phils Trail from FR 300 near EXT Trail to FR 4610 closed Monday-Friday
- Kent’s Trail between junction with Phil’s Trail and KGB Trail closed Monday-Friday
- Lower Storm King: Variable
- Tiddlywinks: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
- Met-Win — Flagline to Happy Valley, Upper Flagline: Variable
- Middle Flagline, Sector 16: Closed
- All other trails riding: Riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
- Upper Flagline, Middle Flagline, Met-Win, Flagline Tie, Flagline Access: Deep snow
- All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Last Chance, Redline, Rockfall: Closed
- All other trails riding well
Sunriver area trails
- Swan Song: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Sisters trails
- Green Ridge: Sandy/loose
- Metolius Windigo (99 Upper): Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
- Bobby Lake, Fuji Mountain, Gold Lake, Maiden Lake, Maiden Peak, Mt. Ray, Skyline, South Waldo Lake: Riding well
- All other trails need new report
Cascade Crest
- Chimney Peak, Swamp Peak: Variable
- Bachelor Mountain, Bruno Meadows, Bugaboo Ridge, Coffin Lookout: Needs report
- Santiam Wagon, Gordon Meadows: Deep snow
- All other trails riding well
McKenzie Region
- Frissell: needs new report
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. July 20
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,440 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 271 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 195 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 85% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; open for season
- Wickiup Reservoir: 35% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; open for season
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Crescent Lake: 17% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
