This time of year is great for exploring as the leaves change and the weather cools. Points south of Bend offer many great trails, lakes and campgrounds to enjoy before the snow comes. High temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to high-70s through this weekend and next week.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are now required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through Saturday.
Deschutes National Forest
Beach Day Use: Open
Benham East Trailhead: Open
Benham West Trailhead: Open
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
Elk Lake Day Use: Open
Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
Fall River Trail: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lake Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open for season, trails open
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, requires timed reservation tickets
Little Crater Day Use: Open
Little Fawn Day Use: Open
Meek Lake Trail: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open
Mile Camp Day Use: Open
North Twin Boating Area: Open
Osprey Point Day Use: Open
Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open; clear
Paulina Peak Trail: Open; clear
Paulina Visitor Center: Open
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open
Quinn River Boating site: Open
Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
Simax North and South Beach area: Open
Summit Lake: Temporarily closed due to fire restrictions
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
Sunset View Day Use: Open
Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
Tenino Boating Site: Open
Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
Candle Creek Campground: Open
Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cinder Hill Campground: Open
Contorta Flat Campground: Open
Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
Crescent Lake Campground: Open
East Lake Campground: Open
Elk Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Fall River Guard Station: Open
Lava Camp Lake Campground: Open; Central Cascade Wilderness Overnight Permit required
Little Crater Campground: Open
Little Fawn Campground: Open
Little Lava Lake: Open
Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
Newberry Group Campground: Open
North Davis Creek Campground: Closed for the season due to hazard trees
Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
Paulina Lake Campground: Open
Point Campground: Open
Prairie Campground: Open; no water
Princess Creek Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
Quinn River Campground: Open
Simax Group Campground: Open
South Campground: Open
South Shore Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Spring Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
Trapper Creek Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
Windy Group Campground: Open
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Bureau of Land Management
Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
Chimney Rock Trail: Open
Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
Derrick Cave: Open
Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
Green Mountain: Open
Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
La Pine State Park: Open
Cycling
Sunriver area trails
Black Rock, Royal Flush: Sandy/loose
All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails closed due to wildfire
Fishing
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 837 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year; fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 69% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
Wickiup Reservoir: 4% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; anglers are reporting increased catches of rainbow trout this year than in the past; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
Prineville Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; anglers report good fishing for brown trout, rainbow trout and kokanee; due to low water, the East Lake Campground boat ramp is unavailable for launching larger boats; anglers should look to launch boats at Hot Springs Cinder Hill campground boat ramps
Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; good fishing for kokanee and brown trout
Ochoco Reservoir: 0% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
Haystack Reservoir: 34% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
Davis Lake: east side of lake open, all other areas closed due to fire; rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
Crescent Lake: 8% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update
Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limitmerged
