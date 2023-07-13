With the thermostat reaching into the 90s this weekend, one would be wise to keep cool by taking a dip in your favorite lake or splashing around in your favorite river spot.

If you're heading west into the Cascades, anecdotally speaking, mosquito season has not quite ended: Skeeters were out in droves last weekend at Lucky Lake, but fortunately they can't swim very well and their numbers typically abate later in the month of July.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.