This weekend Central Oregon is expected to get several more inches of snowfall both in the mountains and below. So gear up in warm, water-resistant layers and head into the mountains to enjoy your snow sport of choice.
With more snow on the way, remember to drive with caution and be patient with others on the road.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow above 4,500 ft. and all summer trails have at least some snow on them. These trails remain open, but are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open
- Broken Top Trailhead: Open; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
- Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Chush Falls: Open
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open; lake currently has an algae bloom
- Crater Ditch Trailhead: Open; Forest Road 370 is closed
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Closed
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Closed
- Deer Lake Trailhead: Closed
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Fall River Trail: Open
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meissner Trailhead: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Closed
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures in effect weekdays at Storm King Trail between the junction with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open
- Summit Lake: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls closed for the season; snow and likely blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
- Tumalo Mountain: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Wanoga Trailhead: Open; Temporary Trail closure of upper parking lot and on Tiddlywinks between Wanoga SnoPark and the junction with Forest Road 4613 and at Funner between Wanoga SnoPark and Forest Road 4613-050
- Wickiup Plains Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open
- Dee Wright Observatory: Open
- Foley Ridge: Open
- Hand Lake Trailhead: Open
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Open
- Patjens Lake Trail: Open
- Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 8
- Hoodoo: Open; 34.5-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 34-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 28-inch base
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 6-8 inches; fair conditions
- Crescent Junction: Open; 6-8 inches; fair conditions
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 24 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 8-14 inches; fair due to low snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 16-20 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 6-12 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 12-18 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-20 inches; good conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 6-12 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to Highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 8-14 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed to Highway vehicles through March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 6-10 inches; fair conditions; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 2-6 inches; poor conditions
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-16 inches; fair conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-8 inches; fair conditions
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Ben’s/MTB/Kent’s Trail, Maston, Wanoga 3 PSI, Wanoga Outer Loop, Tumalo Creek, Horse Butte: Rideable snow
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- Storm King Upper: Closed
- Ben's, K.G.B., Kent's, Phil's, Ticket To Ride (North): Rideable snow
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- All trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- All trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Sisters trails
- All trails rideable snow
Waldo Lake Region
- All trails closed due to wildfire
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
- McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
- All trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 8
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 404 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 257 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 195 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 81% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; anglers report improved fishing with warmer weather
- Wickiup Reservoir: 29% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; anglers are reporting increased catches of rainbow trout this year than in the past; under low water conditions, boat ramps may be unavailable for launching large watercraft
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; anglers report good fishing for brown trout, rainbow trout and kokanee; due to low water, the East Lake Campground boat ramp is unavailable for launching larger boats; anglers should look to launch boats at Hot Springs Cinder Hill campground boat ramps; Paulina-East Lake Road closed for the winter
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low, and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access due to snow; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lakes Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported; no access due to snow
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best; Cascade Lakes Highway closed for winter
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 8% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is extremely low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
