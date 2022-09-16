If you’re itching to get out of the house, head toward the Prineville area, where the AQI is low. There are plenty of trails to hike and bike in and around Ochoco National Forest.

The Deschutes National Forest expanded the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire. Check inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/ for updates.

