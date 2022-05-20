As the weather begins to warm up, more and more campgrounds and trails are opening up. Now is the perfect time to explore the mountains before the crowds of summer hit — and before Central Cascades Wilderness Permits go into effect starting Memorial Day weekend. The Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway and Paulina Lake Road opened last Monday, according to the Deschutes County Road Department website.
Keep in mind, many higher-elevation trails are still under snow, and some U.S. Forest Service roads may be impassable; know your limits and those of your vehicle before venturing too far.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Trails above 6,500 ft. are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,000 ft. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bessie Butte Trail: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow at summit
Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow-free and clear
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; possible downfall
Metolius River Trail: Open; snow-free and clear
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow-free and clear; mud and snow in high-elevation areas
Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear
Jefferson Lake: Open; likely snow above 5000 ft.
Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow free and clear
Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear; NW Forest Pass required
Lava Island Day Use: Open
Lava Lands: Open; visitor center is open for season
Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear
North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall
Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; deep snow above Mckay
Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; trail closures in effect weekdays on parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops
Rockpile Lake: Open; snow-free with light downfall on first mile
Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow-free and clear
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear
Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall
Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek
Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Foley Ridge: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
Bear Mountain Trail: Open
Blue Lake Trail: Open
Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
Diamond Peak North: Open
Diamond Peak South: Open
Diamond Peak Tie: Open
Happy Lake: Open
Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
Marie Lake Trail: Open
Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
Rockpile Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area
Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open
Betty Lake Trailhead: Open
Black Creek Trail: Open
Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open
Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open
Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open
Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open
Erma Bell Trailhead: Open
Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open
Gander Lake Trailhead: Open
Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open
Harralson Trail: Open
Helen Lake Trailhead: Open
High Divide Trailhead: Open
Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open
Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open
Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open
Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open
North Waldo Day Use Area: Open
Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open
Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open
Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open
Swan Lake Trailhead: Open
Twin Peak Trailhead: Open
Verdun Trailhead: Open
Wahana Trail: Open
Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open
Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Allingham Campground: Open
Big River Campground: Open
Blue Bay Campground: Open
Bull Bend Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Crane Prairie Campground: Open
Crescent Creek Campground: Open
Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires
East Davis Lake Campground: Open
Fall River Campground: Open
Fall River Guard Station: Open
Gull Point Campground: Open
Jack Creek Campground: Open
Link Creek Campground: Open
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
North Twin Lake Campground: Open
Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
Sheep Bridge Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Smiling River Campground: Open
South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Sunset Cove Campground: Open
West South Twin Campground: Open
Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out
Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed
Upper Whoops: Variable
All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
Catch and Release, Deschutes River, Storm King Lower, Funner: Riding well
Tyler’s Traverse, Duodenum, Steve Larsen’s: Variable
All other trails in deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Shevlin, Lower Mrazek: Riding well
Farewell: Variable
All other trails have some snow
Swampy Lakes trails
Tumalo Creek, Southfork: Muddy
All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sisters trails
Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Muddy
Lower Butte Loop, Upper Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper), Suttle Lake Loop: Deep snow
Green Ridge: Variable
All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. May 19
Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,250 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022
McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 917 cfs
McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 634 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
Crane Prairie Reservoir: 90% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; with recent cold weather and cool water temperatures, anglers reported slow fishing on opening weekend
Wickiup Reservoir: 46% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; with recent cold weather and cool water temperatures, anglers reported slow fishing on opening weekend
North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported
Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22
Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; no road access due to snow; recent reports are mixed, should improve when water quality does
Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access due to snow; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported; no access due to snow
Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
