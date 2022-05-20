As the weather begins to warm up, more and more campgrounds and trails are opening up. Now is the perfect time to explore the mountains before the crowds of summer hit — and before Central Cascades Wilderness Permits go into effect starting Memorial Day weekend. The Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway and Paulina Lake Road opened last Monday, according to the Deschutes County Road Department website.

Keep in mind, many higher-elevation trails are still under snow, and some U.S. Forest Service roads may be impassable; know your limits and those of your vehicle before venturing too far.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com.

Hiking and Day Use Sites

NOTE: Trails above 6,500 ft. are under deep snow. The snow line is around 5,000 ft. Most of the trails along seasonally closed highways and Forest Service roads remain open, but can only be accessed by hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.

Deschutes National Forest

Bessie Butte Trail: Open

Black Butte Trailhead: Open; deep snow at summit

Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open

Fall River Trail: Open; likely snow-free and clear

Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; possible downfall

Metolius River Trail: Open; snow-free and clear

Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim; likely snow-free and clear; mud and snow in high-elevation areas

Hoffman Island Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear

Jefferson Lake: Open; likely snow above 5000 ft.

Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow free and clear

Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free and clear; NW Forest Pass required

Lava Island Day Use: Open

Lava Lands: Open; visitor center is open for season

Lava River Cave — Show Cave: limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden

Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear

North Twin Boating Area: Open; likely patchy snow with some downfall

Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear; deep snow above Mckay

Phil’s Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear; trail closures in effect weekdays on parts of Storm King, Pine Drop, EXT and Lower Whoops

Rockpile Lake: Open; snow-free with light downfall on first mile

Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends; snow-free and clear

Suttle Lake Day Use: Open; snow-free and clear

Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; patchy snow with possible downfall

Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site can get extremely busy, park only in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed; possible downfall and snow on upper portion near Bridge Creek

Wanoga Trailhead: Open; patchy snow and mud

Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area

Foley Ridge: Open

McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity

Separation Lake Trailhead: Open

Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open

Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open

Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness

Bear Mountain Trail: Open

Blue Lake Trail: Open

Corrigan Lake Trail: Open

Diamond Peak North: Open

Diamond Peak South: Open

Diamond Peak Tie: Open

Happy Lake: Open

Hemlock Butte Trail: Open

Marie Lake Trail: Open

Mt. Yoran Trail: Open

Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open

Rockpile Trail: Open

Willamette National Forest — Waldo Lake Wilderness Area

Abernethy-Deer Creek Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Betty Lake Trailhead: Open

Black Creek Trail: Open

Bobby Lake Trailhead: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Lower: Open

Bunchgrass Trailhead — Upper: Open

Cupit Mary Meadow Trail: Open

Devil’s Garden Trailhead: Open

Erma Bell Trailhead: Open

Fuji Mountain Trailhead at Gold Lake: Open

Gander Lake Trailhead: Open

Gold Lake Day Use Area: Open

Harralson Trail: Open

Helen Lake Trailhead: Open

High Divide Trailhead: Open

Jim Weaver Loop Trailhead (Waldo Lake Trail): Open

Koch Mountain Trailhead: Open

Marilyn Lakes Trailhead: Open

Mt. Ray Trailhead: Open

North Waldo Day Use Area: Open

Rigdon Lakes Trail: Open

Salmon Lakes — Waldo Mountain Trailhead: Open

Spirit Lake-Waldo Meadows Trailhead: Open

Swan Lake Trailhead: Open

Twin Peak Trailhead: Open

Verdun Trailhead: Open

Wahana Trail: Open

Whig and Torrey Way Trailhead: Open

Winchester Ridge Trailhead: Open

Camping

Deschutes National Forest

Allen Springs Campground: Open

Allingham Campground: Open

Big River Campground: Open

Blue Bay Campground: Open

Bull Bend Campground: Open

Camp Sherman Campground: Open

China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires

Crane Prairie Campground: Open

Crescent Creek Campground: Open

Devils Lake Campground: Open; no campfires

East Davis Lake Campground: Open

Fall River Campground: Open

Fall River Guard Station: Open

Gull Point Campground: Open

Jack Creek Campground: Open

Link Creek Campground: Open

Lower Bridge Campground: Open

Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open

North Twin Lake Campground: Open

Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water

Pine Mountain Campground: Open; no campfires

Pine Rest Campground: Open

Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires

Sheep Bridge Campground: Open

Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires

Smiling River Campground: Open

South Twin Lake Campground: Open

Sunset Cove Campground: Open

West South Twin Campground: Open

Whitefish Horse Camp: Open; likely melted out

Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires

Cycling

Phil’s Trail Complex

Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday

Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam

Lower Whoops, EXT, Helipad, Pinedrops, Storm King Upper: Closed

Upper Whoops: Variable

All other trails riding well

Wanoga Trail Complex

Catch and Release, Deschutes River, Storm King Lower, Funner: Riding well

Tyler’s Traverse, Duodenum, Steve Larsen’s: Variable

All other trails in deep snow

North of Skyliner trails

Shevlin, Lower Mrazek: Riding well

Farewell: Variable

All other trails have some snow

Swampy Lakes trails

Tumalo Creek, Southfork: Muddy

All other trails in deep snow

Cascade Lakes trails

All trails in deep snow

Mt. Bachelor

Bachy West XC: Deep snow

All other trails closed

Sisters trails

Metolius-Windigo (Black Butte): Muddy

Lower Butte Loop, Upper Butte Loop, Metolius-Windigo (99 lower/upper), Suttle Lake Loop: Deep snow

Green Ridge: Variable

All other trails riding well

Waldo Lake Region

All trails under deep snow

Fishing

Updated at 10 a.m. May 19

Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,250 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; fishing closed until May 22, 2022

McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 917 cfs

McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 634 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only

Crane Prairie Reservoir: 90% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; with recent cold weather and cool water temperatures, anglers reported slow fishing on opening weekend

Wickiup Reservoir: 46% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; anglers should expect to see fewer kokanee this year following recent reservoir drawdowns; with recent cold weather and cool water temperatures, anglers reported slow fishing on opening weekend

North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; good fishing reported

Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; water level is low and it may be difficult to launch larger boats; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish; Odell Creek Channel and Odell Creek are closed to fishing upstream of the West Davis Lake Campground boat launch until May 22

Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; algae bloom; no road access due to snow; recent reports are mixed, should improve when water quality does

Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; no road access due to snow; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled

Hosmer Lake: Brook, cutthroat and rainbow trout; Cascade Lake Highway closed for winter; fly fishing and catch and release only with barbless hooks; good fishing reported; no access due to snow

Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best

