There are clear skies and no new snow in the forecast this weekend, which is great for getting out and enjoying the wintry landscapes around town. And you don't have to go far to access extensive trails.
Make sure to drive carefully and dress warm whenever and wherever you decide to go.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow above 4,500 feet and all summer trails have at least some snow on them. These trails remain open, but are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Dutchman Trailhead: Open
- Edison Trailhead: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center closed for season, trails open; patchy snow and pine needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave-Show Cave: closed for season
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Phil’s Trailhead: Open; trail closures in effect weekdays at Storm King Trail between the junction with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Rimrock Trailhead: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; patchy snow; heavy use on weekends
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; Road to Tumalo Falls closed for the season; snow and likely blowdown on Swampy Lakes Trail and upper portions of Bridge Creek
- Tumalo Mountain: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Alpine Trail: Open
- Big Sky Park: Open
- Cascade Highlands Trail: Open
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
- Coyner Trail: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
- Discovery Trail: Open
- Haul Road Trail: Open
- Larkspur Trail: Open
- Outback Trail: Open
- Pine Nursery Park Trail: Open
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open
- Stone Creek Park Trail: Open
- West Bend Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint: Open; road closed for winter
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 15
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 38-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 15
Deschutes National Forest
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 8-14 inches; fair due to low snow; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 16-20 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 6-12 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 12-18 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-20 inches; good conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 6-12 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 8-14 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Ben’s/MTB/Kent’s Trail, Maston, Wanoga 3 PSI, Tumalo Creek, Horse Butte: Rideable snow
- Wanoga Outer Loop: Riding well
East of Bend trails
- All trails under deep snow
Phil's Trail Complex
- Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
- Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
- Storm King Upper: Closed
- Ben's, K.G.B., Kent's, Phil's, Ticket To Ride (North & South): Rideable snow
- All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
- Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
- All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
- All trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- All trails in deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 15
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,110 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 373 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Tumalo Creek: 5.26 cfs; rainbow trout
