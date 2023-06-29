Central Oregonians are in for a hot Fourth of July weekend and week ahead. Celebrate the holiday by seeking out some of the many cool bodies of water nearby and splash around, fish, hike or just relax by them. Be responsible when enjoying the outdoors in extreme heat, and remember, possessing fireworks is illegal in national forests year-round, and violators can face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Always bring plenty of water, sunscreen, light layers and know when to seek shade or head indoors to cool off.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

