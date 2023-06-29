Central Oregonians are in for a hot Fourth of July weekend and week ahead. Celebrate the holiday by seeking out some of the many cool bodies of water nearby and splash around, fish, hike or just relax by them. Be responsible when enjoying the outdoors in extreme heat, and remember, possessing fireworks is illegal in national forests year-round, and violators can face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Always bring plenty of water, sunscreen, light layers and know when to seek shade or head indoors to cool off.
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Trails above 7,000 feet are under deep snow. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Aspen Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Besson Day Use: Open
- Big Eddy Day Use: Open
- Big River Boating Site: Open
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear as far as Cabot, moderate blowdown beyond, consistent snow starting just below Carl Lake
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free, light deadfall
- Chush Falls: Open
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Deer Lake Trailhead: Open
- Devil’s Lake/South Sister Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear for first 1-2 miles, then deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Dillon Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Fall River Headwaters: Open
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear for first 1-2 miles, then deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear
- Head of the Metolius: Open; snow-free and clear
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; trailhead is accessible, moderate deadfall; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lake Creek Trail: Open
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; snow likely; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lava Island Day Use: Open
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, gate may periodically close to help with attendance limitations; cave only open to the halfway point at the Sand Garden
- Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open; likely snow free, light deadfall
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open; snow free with light deadfall, likely patchy snow beyond lake toward Williamson Mountain
- Many Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free with moderate deadfall, not recommended for stock
- Meadow Picnic: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Mirror Lakes: Open; likely snow-free with light deadfall
- North Twin Boating Area: Open
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open; clear
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear
- Rockpile Lake: Open; snow free at lower portion, likely patchy snow beyond, heavy brush
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open; likely snow-free
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear
- Scout Lake Day Use: Closed weekdays, will reopen Fridays at 4 p.m. through the weekend
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Six Lakes Trailhead: Open; snow free with light deadfall
- Slough Day Use: Open
- South Twin Day Use — Launch: Open
- Sparks Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear
- Summit Lake: Open; likely patchy to deep snow
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Swampy Lakes Trail: Open; snow-free and clear
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Todd Lake Trailhead: Open; possible snow and mud, do not trample restoration areas; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required for the Todd Lake Trail, lake access is open
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Tumalo Falls Trailhead: Open; site is extremely busy, only park in designated areas or find another route to the falls. No dogs or stock allowed within the Bend Municipal Watershed
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; logged out to ¼-mile past Teddy Lake junction
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
- Antelope Flat Reservoir: Open
- Hammer Creek Trailhead: Open
- Rock Creek Trailhead: Open
- Walton Lake Trailhead: Closed
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Awbrey Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Old Mill Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — Pioneer Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — River Run Reach: Open
- Deschutes River Trail — South Canyon Reach: Open
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Sawyer Park Trails: Open
- Shevlin Park Trails: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Lower Crooked River: Open
- North Fork: Open
- Scout Camp Trail: Open
- Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
- Trout Creek Trail: South side of trail, including Trout Creek climbing walls is closed through Aug. 31
Oregon State Parks
- Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Cove Palisades State Park: Open; all campgrounds, cabins and moorage slips are open
- Jasper Point: Open; campfires, charcoal fires, propane fire rings and tiki torches are prohibited in outlying recreation spots that include North Road, County boat ramp, Bear Creek and Robert's Bay. Propane stoves allowed for cooking only. Campfires are allowed in the Prineville Reservoir and Jasper Point campgrounds only.
- La Pine State Park: Open
- Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; campfires, charcoal fires, propane fire rings and tiki torches are prohibited in outlying recreation spots that include North Road, County boat ramp, Bear Creek and Robert's Bay. Propane stoves allowed for cooking only. Campfires are allowed in the Prineville Reservoir and Jasper Point campgrounds only.
- Smith Rock State Park: Open; climbing closures to protect nesting raptors in place until August; park-wide drone ban is in effect.
- Tumalo State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Allingham Campground: Open
- Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Open; no fires
- Big River Campground: Open
- Blue Bay Campground: Open
- Bull Bend Campground: Open; no fires
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Candle Creek Campground: Open
- Cold Springs Campground: Open
- Contorta Flat Campground: Open
- Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
- Crane Prairie Campground: Open
- Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no fires
- Crescent Lake Campground: Open
- Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no fires
- Cultus Lake Campground: Open
- East Davis Lake Campground: Open
- East Lake Campground: Open
- Elk Lake Campground: Open
- Fall River Campground: Open
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
- Gorge Campground: Open
- Indian Ford Campground: Open
- Jack Creek Campground: Open
- Lava Lake Campground: Open
- Link Creek Campground: Open
- Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires
- Little Crater Campground: Open
- Little Cultus Campground: Open
- Little Fawn Campground: Open
- Little Lava Lake: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
- Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
- McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
- Monty Campground: Open; no fires
- North Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Paulina Lake Campground: Open
- Perry South Campground: Open
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
- Point Campground: Open
- Prairie Campground: Open
- Princess Creek Campground: Open
- Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
- Riverside Campground: Open
- Rock Creek Campground: Open
- Scout Lake Campground: Open
- Simax Group Campground: Open
- Smiling River Campground: Open
- Soda Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
- South Campground: Open
- South Shore Campground: Open; no campfires
- South Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Spring Campground: Open
- Sunset Cove Campground: Open
- Trapper Creek Campground: Open
- West South Twin Campground: Open
- Windy Group Campground: Open
- Wyeth Campground: Open; no campfires
Ochoco National Forest
- Antelope Flat Reservoir Campground and Day Use: Open
- Big Spring Campground: Open; no campfires
- Biggs Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Bingham Springs Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Campground: Open; no campfires
- Cottonwood Pit Campground: Open; no campfires
- Sugar Creek Campground and Day Use Area: Open
- Walton Lake Campground: Open
- Walton Lake Group Campsites: Open
BLM — Prineville District
- Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Castle Rock Campground: Open
- Chimney Rock Campground: Open
- Cobble Rock Campground: Open
- Lone Pine Campground: Open
- Palisades Campground: Open
- Post Pile Campground: Open
- Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
- Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Voodoo Child Trail Monday-Friday
- Phil's Trail from FR 300 near EXT Trail to FR 4610 closed Monday-Friday
- Kent’s Trail between junction with Phil’s Trail and KGB Trail closed Monday-Friday
- Tiddlywinks: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
- All trails riding: Riding well
Swampy Lakes trails
- Upper Flagline, Middle Flagline, Met-Win, Flagline Tie, Flagline Access: Deep snow
- All other trails riding well
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- Blade Runner, FTL, Lava Flow Lower: Riding well
- All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
- All trails riding well
La Pine
- Crater Rim: Deep snow
- La Pine State Park: Riding well
Sisters trails
- Green Ridge: Sandy/loose
- Metolius Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow
- Upper Butte Loop: Variable
- All other trails riding well
Cascade Crest
- Chimney Peak, Crescent Mountain North, Gordan Peak, Scar Mountain: Variable
- Cone Peak, Crescent Mountain South, Iron Mountain, North Pyramid, Pyramid, South Pyramid Creek: Riding well
- All other trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
- Frissell: Deep snow
- All other trails riding well
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. June 29
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,700 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers should use caution on the river margins where shelf ice may be present; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,470 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,170; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year above Fall River Falls and open to fishing May 22–Sept. 30 below the falls, restricted to fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Metolius River: 1,350 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only
- Tumalo Creek: 7.24 cfs; rainbow trout
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 376 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 220 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 87% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; open for season
- Wickiup Reservoir: 45% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; open for season
- Prineville Reservoir: 92% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Paulina-East Lake Road open
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout
- Ochoco Reservoir: 68% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; fishing has been fair near Ochoco Dam with reports of nice size rainbow trout
- Haystack Reservoir: 73% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish; restocked last week of March
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 20% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Walton Lake: Rainbow trout; no recent update
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
