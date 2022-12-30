After some snow Friday, the weekend is expected to bring a little sunshine to Central Oregon. If you're looking for an open, airy place to hike or bike, try the High Desert.
Make sure to check road conditions, and always go prepared with proper winter clothes and gear.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow above 4,500 feet and all summer trails have snow on them. These trails remain open, but are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Pine Mountain: Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
- Cyrus Trailhead: Open
- Giddy-Up Go Trailhead: Open
- Gray Butte Trailhead: Open
- Henderson Flat OHV Trail System: Open
- Henderson Flat Staging Area: Open
- Rimrock Springs Trailhead: Open
- Scales Corral Trailhead: Open
- Skull Hollow Trailhead: Open
- Tam-A-Lau Trailhead: Open
- Trail Crossing Corrals Trailhead: Open
Bend Park & Recreation Trails
- Riley Ranch Nature Reserve Trails: Open
- Rockridge Park Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Badlands Rock Trail: Open
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Chimney Rock Trail: Open
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Cline Buttes Recreation Area: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Dry River Canyon Trail: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Flatiron Rock Trail: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Horny Hollow Trail: Open
- Huntington Wagon Road: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
- Lower Crooked River: Open
- North Fork: Open
- Oregon Badlands Wilderness Tumulus Trail: Open
- Redmond Caves Recreation Site: Open
- Scout Camp Trail: Open
- Steelhead Falls Trail: Open
- Tumalo Reservoir: Open
- Trout Creek Trail: Open
Oregon State Parks
- Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Cove Palisades State Park: Open; ABC (Deschutes) Campground, South and Middle Loops of E (Crooked River) are open, Lower Deschutes Day Use open, marina open
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons; cave tours canceled
- Jasper Point: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water
- Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint: Open
- Prineville Reservoir State Park: Open; boats with motors are not advised due to low water
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 29
- Hoodoo: Open; 32.9-inch base
- Mt. Bachelor: Open; 45-inch base
- Willamette Pass: Open; 40-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 29
Deschutes National Forest
- Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 6-12 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
- Crescent Junction: Open; 6-12 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
- Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 30-42 inches; fair conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40-foot max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
- Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 10-20 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31
- Meissner Sno-park: Open; 10-18 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
- Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
- Swampy Sno-park: Open; 18-24 inches; fair conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 18-30 inches; fair conditions; no dogs
- Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 10-18 inches; poor conditions with shallow coverage; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to highway vehicles Dec. 1-March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
- Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 12-24 inches; fair conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed to highway vehicles through March 31
- Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 3-6 inches; poor conditions
- Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 9-14 inches; good conditions with thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
- Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 3-6 inches; poor conditions
- Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 9-14 inches; fair conditions
- Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 6-10 inches; poor conditions with thin coverage
Ochoco National Forest
- Bandit Springs Sno-park: Open
- Mark's Creek Sno-park: Open
- Ochoco Divide Sno-park: Open
- Walton Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
Ochoco National Forest
- Cyrus Horse Camp: Open; no campfires; no campfire Creek Campground: Open
- Dry Creek Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Skull Hollow Campground: Open
BLM — Prineville District
- Barr Road North Staging Area: Open
- Big Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Buckhorn Staging Area: Open
- Castle Rock Campground: Open
- Chimney Rock Campground: Open
- Cobble Rock Campground: Open
- Lone Pine Campground: Open
- Macks Canyon Recreation Site: Open; no campfires
- Palisades Campground: Open
- Post Pile Campground: Open
- Steelhead Falls: Open; no potable water; no campfires
- Stillwater Campground: Open
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
- Ben’s/MTB/Kent’s Trail, Wanoga Outer Loop, Maston, Wanoga 3 PSI, Horse Butte: Rideable snow
- Tumalo Creek: Ice
East of Bend trails
- All trails under deep snow
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Prineville Bike Park: Needs new report
- All other trails under deep snow
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- Maston: Rideable snow
- All other trails under deep snow
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails under rideable snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Dec. 29
- Lower Deschutes (Pelton Dam to Columbia River): 7,570 cfs; redband trout, steelhead, whitefish; Trout fishing and retention remains open, and fishing reports suggest pretty good fishing out of Maupin; no spring Chinook season in 2022 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both wild and hatchery fish
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 4,110 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; no recent report; artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Crooked River (below Opal Springs): 1,270; rainbow trout and mountain whitefish; any trout over 20 inches are considered steelhead and must be released, bull trout must be released unharmed and reported to the USFW at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov, the water is currently low and dirty with plenty of aquatic vegetation in the channel
- Prineville Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish; trout fishing has been good near the dam, all boat ramps are closed due to low water
- Ochoco Reservoir: 10% full; rainbow trout, black crappie, smallmouth bass; water level is still extremely low and bank access is limited to walk-in only
- Haystack Reservoir: 11% full; rainbow and brown trout, kokanee, largemouth bass, black crappie, bluegill and bullhead catfish
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
