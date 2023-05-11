We are in a period of transition here in Central Oregon. As the weather continue to warm up some trails and campgrounds are slowly becoming accessible. Trails below 4,000-4,500 feet should to be clear to bike and hike. Most sno-parks are no longer open for winter recreation due to lack of snow and snow recreation is allowed only where there is adequate snow depth.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com

