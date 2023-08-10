From exploring insides of volcanoes to diving into some of the clearest lakes in the state, Central Oregon’s southern reaches offer a little bit of everything to keep cool and active over the weekend.
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level is at Level 2, and the fire danger is extreme across Central Oregon. Be extra vigilant and cautious when out and about.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Cascade Wilderness permits are required for 19 trailheads for day use and all trailheads for overnight use in the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wildernesses from June 15 through Oct. 15.
Deschutes National Forest
- Beach Day Use: Open
- Benham East Trailhead: Open
- Benham West Trailhead: Open
- Bessie Butte Trail: Open
- Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead: Open
- Boyd Cave Day Use Area: Open
- Charlton Lake Trailhead: Open
- Cinder Hill Day Use: Open
- Coral Swamp Trailhead: Open; light deadfall
- Crane Prairie Picnic Area: Open
- Crater Rim Trailhead: Open
- Crescent Lake Guard Station: Open
- Cultus Lake Day Use Area: Open
- Cultus Lake and Winopee trails: Open
- Elk Lake Day Use: Open
- Elk Lake Trailhead: Open
- Fall River Trail: Open
- Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
- Irish and Taylor Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Lava Butte Interpretation Viewpoint: Open
- Lava Cast Forest Trailhead: Open; NW Forest Pass required
- Lava Lake Day Use: Open
- Lava Lands: Open; visitor center open with limited hours, trails open; needles may exist on surface; heavy use on weekends
- Lava River Cave — Show Cave: Open; limited capacity, requires timed reservation tickets
- Lemish Lake Trailhead: Open
- Little Crater Day Use: Open
- Little Fawn Day Use: Open
- Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
- Meek Lake Trail: Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Mile Camp Day Use: Open
- North Twin Boating Area: Open
- Osprey Point Day Use: Open
- Paulina Falls Picnic and Trailhead: Open
- Paulina Lake Day Use: Open
- Paulina Lake Loop Trail: Open
- Paulina Peak Trail: Open; Open
- Paulina Visitor Center: Closed
- Peter Skene Ogden Trailhead: Open
- Quinn River Boating site: Open
- Rosary Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Simax North and South Beach area: Open
- Summit Lake: Open
- Sun Lava Trailhead: Open; heavy use on weekends
- Sunset View Day Use: Open
- Ten Mile Trailhead: Open
- Tenino Boating Site: Open
- Tandy Bay Picnic Area: Open
- Tranquil Cove Day Use: Open
- Wake Butte Trailhead: Open
- Winopee Trailhead: Open; likely moderate downfall
- Wyeth Boating Site: Open
Deschutes National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Crater Butte Trailhead: Open
- Fawn Lake Trail: Open
- Snell Lake Trail: Open
- Whitefish Creek Trail: Open
- Yoran Lake Trail: Open
- Stag Lake Trail: Open
Willamette National Forest — Diamond Peak Wilderness
- Bear Mountain Trail: Open
- Blue Lake Trail: Open
- Corrigan Lake Trail: Open
- Diamond Peak North: Open
- Diamond Peak South: Open
- Diamond Peak Tie: Open
- Happy Lake: Open
- Hemlock Butte Trail: Open
- Marie Lake Trail: Open
- Mt. Yoran Trail: Open
- Pioneer Gulch Trail: Open
- Rockpile Trail: Open
Bureau of Land Management
- Black Hills ACEC: Open; climbing and geocaching are prohibited
- Christmas Valley Sand Dunes: Open
- Crack-in-the-Ground: Open
- Derrick Cave: Open
- Fossil Lake ACEC: Open; motor vehicles and fossil collecting prohibited
- Green Mountain: Open
- Lost Forest: Open, vehicles restricted to designated roads only
Oregon State Parks
- Fort Rock Cave: Open; cave tours available by reservation
- Fort Rock State Natural Area: Open; rock scrambling closed in southeast area to protect nesting falcons
- La Pine State Park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Big Cove Boat-in Campground: Closed; no campfires
- Big River Campground: Open
- Blue Bay Campground: Open; no campfires
- Bull Bend Campground: Open; no campfires
- Candle Creek Campground: Open
- Chief Paulina Horse Camp: Open
- Cinder Hill Campground: Open
- Contorta Flat Campground: Open
- Contorta Point Group Campground: Open
- Crane Prairie Campground: Open
- Crescent Creek Campground: Open; no campfires
- Crescent Lake Campground: Open
- Cultus Corral Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Cultus Lake Campground: Open
- East Davis Lake Campground: Opens; no campfires
- East Lake Campground: Open
- Elk Lake Campground: Open
- Fall River Campground: Open
- Fall River Guard Station: Open
- Lava Lake Campground: Closed
- Little Cove Boat-In Campground: Open; no campfires
- Little Crater Campground: Open
- Little Cultus Campground: Closed due to wildfire
- Little Fawn Campground: Open
- Little Lava Lake: Open
- Mallard Marsh Campground: Open
- McKay Crossing Campground: Open; no campfires
- Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
- Newberry Group Campground: Open
- North Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Ogden Group Campground: Open; no water
- Paulina Lake Campground: Open
- Prairie Campground: Open; no water
- Princess Creek Campground: Open
- Pringle Falls Campground: Open; no campfires
- Quinn Meadow Horse Camp: Open
- Quinn River Campground: Open
- Rock Creek Campground: Open
- Sheep Bridge Campground: Open
- Simax Group Campground: Open
- South Campground: Open
- South Shore Campground: Open
- South Twin Lake Campground: Open
- Spring Campground: Open
- Sunset Cove Campground: Open
- Trapper Creek Campground: Open
- West South Twin Campground: Open
- Whitefish Horse Camp: Open
- Windy Group Campground: Open
Cycling
Sunriver area trails
- Swan Song: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Waldo Lake Region
- Bobby Lake, Fuji Mountain, Gold Lake, Maiden Lake, Maiden Peak, Mt. Ray, Skyline, South Waldo Lake: Riding well
- All other trails need new report
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. Aug. 10
- Upper Deschutes at Benham Falls: 1,360 cfs; rainbow trout, brown trout; anglers report good rainbow and brown trout fishing below Wickiup Dam
- Fall River: Brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout; open to fishing all year above Fall River Falls and open to fishing May 22–Sept. 30 below the falls, restricted to fly-fishing with barbless hooks only
- Crane Prairie Reservoir: 75% full; rainbow trout, brook trout, largemouth bass, kokanee; open for season
- Wickiup Reservoir: 29% full; kokanee, brown trout, rainbow trout, largemouth bass; open for season
- Prineville Reservoir: 77% full; rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish
- East Lake: Brown trout, kokanee, rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon; Paulina-East Lake Road open
- Paulina Lake: Kokanee, rainbow and brown trout
- North Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year
- South Twin Lake: Rainbow trout; open to fishing all year
- Davis Lake: rainbow trout and largemouth bass; fair fishing for largemouth bass; fly fishing only; fair fishing, catch and release for trout, no limit on size or number for warmwater fish
- Lava Lake: Rainbow trout; recent reports of good fishing; open to fishing all year
- Little Lava Lake: Rainbow trout, brook trout and whitefish; best methods are bait, lures and flies still-fished or trolled
- Cultus Lake: Mackinaw, rainbow and brook trout; troll depths for mackinaw and shallower areas for rainbows
- Elk Lake: Brook trout and kokanee; jigging, still-fishing and trolling from a boat or fly fishing are best
- Diamond Lake: trout; all brown and tiger trout must be released; trout fishing has been good on lures; if you catch one over 20 inches, take it to the marina to be entered for a raffle
- Crescent Lake: 12% full; kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow and brown trout, whitefish and chub; one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum; fishing is poor; lake level is low, developed ramps are unavailable for launching boats
- Odell Lake: Lake trout, kokanee, rainbow trout; anglers report good kokanee fishing jigging and trolling with fish averaging 13 inches; 25 kokanee per day in addition to daily trout limit
