Get outside this weekend and enjoy what looks like the last few days of warm, sunny weather before the temperature dips next week. As more trails and campgrounds open, there are plenty of scenic options to choose from. Try heading towards Sisters for a day by a lake or river or to hike or bike one of the many shaded trails.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: Trails above 6,500 feet are under deep snow. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
- Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
- Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Black Crater Trailhead: Open; snow
- Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open; patchy snow
- Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open; snow-free and clear till half a mile from lake
- Cascade Lakes Welcome Station: Closed
- Canyon Creek Meadows: Open; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Chush Falls: Open; snow free, moderate downfall at last half-mile
- Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; snow free; operated by the Suttle Lodge
- Green Lakes Trailhead: Open; deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Green Ridge Lookout: Open
- Green Ridge Trail: Open
- Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; light downfall
- Metolius River Trail: Open
- Jack Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Jefferson Lake: Open; snow-free first five miles with light downfall
- Lake Creek Trail: Open; snow-free and clear
- Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open; deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
- Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
- Metolius-Windigo: Open
- Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
- Park Meadow: Open
- Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; very heavy downfall between a quarter mile from TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
- Rockpile Lake: Open; snow free and clear on lower two miles
- Round Lake Trailhead: Open; light downfall and patchy snow near lake
- Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
- Scout Lake Day Use: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp: Open
- Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open; deep snow; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
- Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open; snow free and clear
- Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open; snow-free and clear
Ochoco National Forest
- Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
- Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Opens Monday; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Dee Wright Observatory: Opens Monday
- Foley Ridge: Open
- Hand Lake Trailhead: Opens Monday; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
- Obsidian Trailheads: Opens Monday; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Patjens Lake Trail: Opens Monday; Central Cascades Wilderness Permit required
- Proxy Falls Trailhead: Opens Monday
- Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
- Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
- Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
- Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
- Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
- Allen Springs Campground: Open
- Allingham Campground: Open
- Camp Sherman Campground: Open
- Cold Springs Campground: Open
- Gorge Campground: Open
- Graham Corral Horse Camp: Open; no water
- Green Ridge Lookout: Open; no open availability; no campfires
- Indian Ford Campground: Open
- Jack Creek Campground: Open
- Link Creek Campground: Open
- Lower Bridge Campground: Open
- Lower Canyon Creek Campground: Open
- Monty Campground: Open; no campfires
- Perry South Campground: Open
- Pine Rest Campground: Open
- Pioneer Ford Campground: Open
- Riverside Campground: Open
- Scout Lake Campground: Open
- Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
- Smiling River Campground: Open
- South Shore Campground: Open
- South Twin Lake Campground: Open
Cycling
East of Bend trails
- All trails riding well
Phil's Trail Complex
The following temporary trail and road closures are in effect to protect the public’s safety as thinning and fuel reduction work continues:
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail
- Ben’s Trail will be closed from the junction with Forest Road (FR) 4610 to the junction with FR 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops
- Storm King will reopen between Phil’s Trail and FR 4615. The trail will remain closed between FR 4615 south to the junction with COD
- Phil's, Kent's, Pinedrops: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
Wanoga Trail Complex
- Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Voodoo Child Trail Monday-Friday
- Phils Trail from FR 300 near EXT Trail to FR 4610 closed Monday-Friday
- Kent’s Trail between junction with Phil’s Trail and KGB Trail closed Monday-Friday
- Tiddlywinks: Sandy/loose
- All other trails riding well
North of Skyliner trails
- Shevlin, Mrazek-Lower: Riding well
- Farewell: Sandy/loose
- All other trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
- Sector 16, S.S.T., Swede Ridge, Southfork, Lower Flagline, Swampy Lakes Loops, Tumalo Creek, Tumalo Ridge: Riding well
- Vista Butte: Variable
- All other trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
- All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
- Bachy West XC: Deep snow
- All other trails closed
Sunriver area trails
- All trails riding well
La Pine
- Crater Rim: Deep snow
- La Pine State Park: Riding well
Prineville and Ochoco trails
- Prineville Bike Park: Needs new report
- 66 Trails: Riding well
- All other trails under deep snow
Sisters trails
- Green Ridge: Sandy/loose
- Metolius Windigo (99 Lower): Variable
- Metolius Windigo (99 Upper): Deep snow
- All other trails riding well
Maston complex
- All trails riding well
Redmond trails
- All trails riding well
Madras East Trails
- E-Bikes allowed on all trails
- All trails riding well
Cascade Crest
- All trails under deep snow
Fishing
Updated at 10 a.m. June 15
- Middle Deschutes (Benham Falls to Lake Billy Chinook): 3,810 cfs; brown trout, rainbow trout; anglers should use caution on the river margins where shelf ice may be present; open year-round for trout, artificial flies and lures only, no limit on brown trout
- Metolius River: 1,430 cfs; bull trout, rainbow trout; good fishing reported; fly fishing only upstream of Bridge 99, artificial lures and flies permitted below; catch and release only
- McKenzie River (at Clear Lake): 432 cfs
- McKenzie River (near Belknap Springs): 251 cfs; rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout; fire cleanup still being conducted in the area, access may be limited; all nonadipose fin-clipped trout must be released; lures and artificial flies only
- Lake Billy Chinook: Bull, brown and rainbow trout, kokanee, smallmouth bass; anglers in the Deschutes arm are seeing bull, brown and rainbow trout, while a few bull trout are being caught in the Metolius arm; for the remainder of the reservoir, harvest is limited to one bull trout over 24 inches under the daily trout limit; anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to daily trout limit; no bag or size limits on brown trout and bass
