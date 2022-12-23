After freezing temperatures late in the week, things will warm up to the high 40s and low 50s this holiday weekend. So don’t be afraid to get outside and enjoy some winter hikes or hit the slopes. You might even spot Santa shredding down the mountain.
For a full list of conditions updated regularly, please visit centraloregonexplore.com
Hiking and Day Use Sites
NOTE: There is substantial snow above 4,500 feet and all summer trails have some snow on them. These trails remain open, but are only accessible by snowshoeing, cross country skiing or snowmobiling due to accumulating snowpack. See forest websites for more details and restrictions.
Deschutes National Forest
Bear Valley Trailhead: Open
Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Black Crater Trailhead: Open
Buttes Loop Trailhead: Open
Cabot Lake Trailhead: Open
Canyon Creek Meadows: Open
Chush Falls: Open
Cinder Beach Day Use: Open; operated by the Suttle Lodge
Green Ridge Lookout: Closed
Green Ridge Trail: Open
Head of Jack Creek Trailhead: Open; possible downfall
Metolius River Trail: Open
Horse Butte Trailhead: Open; light deadfall above Swamp Wells Horse Camp near junction with Crater Rim
Jack Lake Trailhead: Open
Jefferson Lake: Open
Lake Creek Trail: Open
Lava Camp Lake Trailhead: Open
Lower Black Butte Trailhead: Open
Lower Bridge Day Use: Open
Lower Canyon Creek (West Metolius Trailhead): Open
Lucky Lake Trailhead: Open
Metolius-Windigo: Open
Millican Crater Trailhead: Open
Park Meadow: Open
Pole Creek Trailhead: Open; moderate blowdown between TH and junction with Green Lakes Trail
Rockpile Lake: Open
Round Lake Trailhead: Open
Scott Pass Trailhead: Open
Scout Lake Day Use: Open
Sisters Cow Camp: Open
Sisters Mirror Trailhead: Open
Suttle Lake Day Use: Open
Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead: Open; Tam Rim Horse trail has light deadfall
Whychus Creek Overlook Trailhead: Open
Whychus Portal (Lower Whychus Trailhead): Open
Ochoco National Forest
Alder Springs Trailhead: Open
Willamette National Forest — Three Sisters Wilderness Area
Benson/Tenas Trailhead: Open
Dee Wright Observatory: Open
Foley Ridge: Open
Hand Lake Trailhead: Open
McKenzie River Trail: Partially open; closed from Tamolitch Falls Trailhead to Frissell Boat Launch due to fire activity
Obsidian Trailheads: Open
Patjens Lake Trail: Open
Proxy Falls Trailhead: Open
Tenas Lakes Trailhead: Open
Separation Lake Trailhead: Open
Rainbow Falls Trailhead: Open
Robinson Lake Trailhead: Open
Tamolitch Blue Pool: Open
Ski areas and sno-parks
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 22
Hoodoo: Open; 43.7-inch base
Mt. Bachelor: Open; 43-inch base
Willamette Pass: Open; 43-inch base
Updated 10 a.m. Dec. 22
Deschutes National Forest
Crescent Lake Sno-park: Open; 12-15 inches; good conditions with thin coverage
Crescent Junction: Open; 12-15 inches; good conditions with thin coverage
Dutchman Sno-park: Open; 30-48 inches; good conditions; limited parking/no overnight camping; 40’ max length limit for vehicle/trailer combination; expect heavy use all the time; no dogs
Edison Butte Sno-park: Open; 12-24 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed to Highwy vehicles through March 31
Kapka Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; area side roads closed to Highway vehicles through March 31
Meissner Sno-park: Open; 16-24 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed through April 1; no dogs
Skyliner Sno-park: Open; gate/road to Tumalo Falls is closed for the season; road is ski/snowshoe trail
Swampy Sno-park: Open; 24-30 inches; good conditions; no dogs; area roads closed to Highway vehicles through March 31
Vista Butte Sno-park: Open; 24-36 inches; good conditions; no dogs
Wanoga Snow Play: Open; 16-24 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; expect heavy use all the time; area roads closed to Highway vehicles till March 31; pack home broken sleds and all trash
Wanoga Snowmobile: Open; 18-30 inches; good conditions with shallow coverage; area roads closed to Highway vehicles through March 31
Newberry (Six Mile Sno-park): Open; 4-10 inches; poor conditions
Newberry (10 Mile Sno-park): Open; 10-16 inches; good conditions with thin coverage; Road 21 beyond 10 Mile closed to vehicles for winter season
Three Creek Sno-park (Lower): Open; 4-10 inches; poor conditions
Three Creek Sno-park (Upper): Open; 12-20 inches; fair conditions
Walt Haring Sno-park: Open; 12-15 inches; good conditions with thin coverage
Willamette National Forest
Gold Lake Sno-park: Open
Ikenick Sno-park: Open
Little Nash Sno-park: Open
Maxwell Sno-park: Open
Potato Hill Sno-park: Open
Ray Benson Sno-park: Open
Salt Creek Sno-park: Open
Santiam Sno-park: Open
Camping
Deschutes National Forest
Allen Springs Campground: Open
Camp Sherman Campground: Open
China Hat Campground: Open; no campfires
Lower Bridge Campground: Open
Pine Rest Campground: Open
Sisters Cow Camp Horse Camp: Open; no campfires
Cycling
Fatbike & Winter Trails
Ben’s/MTB/Kent’s Trail, Wanoga Outer Loop, Maston, Wanoga 3 PSI, Horse Butte: Rideable snow
Tumalo Creek: Ice
East of Bend trails
All trails under deep snow
Phil’s Trail Complex
Some trails are closed weekdays until 3 p.m. Friday
Storm King closed between Storm King’s junction with Phil’s Trail and Grand Slam
Storm King Upper: Closed
Ben’s, K.G.B., Kent’s, Phil’s, Ticket To Ride (North & South): Rideable snow
All other trails under deep snow
Wanoga Trail Complex
Tyler’s Traverse Trail between the junction with Larsen and the junction with FR 4130: closed
Duodenum between the junction with Tyler’s and the junction with Royal Flush: closed
Deschutes River Trail: Ice
All other trails under deep snow
North of Skyliner trails
Northfork: Rideable snow
All trails under deep snow
Swampy Lakes trails
All trails in deep snow
Cascade Lakes trails
All trails under deep snow
Mt. Bachelor
Bachy West XC: Deep snow
All other trails closed
Sisters trails
All trails rideable snow
Waldo Lake Region
All trails closed due to wildfire
Cascade Crest
All trails under deep snow
McKenzie Region
McKenzie River trail closed from Tamolitch Trailhead to Fissell Boat Launch due to Knoll Fire
All trails under deep snow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.