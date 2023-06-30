Whether you like bank fishing or have to do it because you don’t have a boat, Central Oregon has many options to explore, and water levels are healthier than they’ve been in recent years courtesy of a snowy winter and cool, damp spring.

Three destinations offering plenty of bank fishing are Prineville Reservoir, Ochoco Reservoir and Lake Billy Chinook. Just remember to check the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for updated licenses and regulations.

Prineville Reservoir Park

The shoreline near Prineville Reservoir State Park.
Finding trash along the Banks of the Powder House cove

Writer Aaron Rasheed picks up trash to haul out when he goes on a fishing mission, as seen here at of Powder House Cove.
