The Bureau of Land Management is hiring 100 interns nationwide for its operations, which protect more than 245 million acres of America’s public lands. Students interested in a variety of fields, such as environmental protection, civil engineering, public affairs, information technology, administration, grant management, and budgeting are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and enrolled or soon to be enrolled in school on a full or half-time basis.
The deadline for specific applications is Wednesday and all applications must be received by April 20.
Learn more about the BLM Internship Program at blm.gov or by contacting a BLM Pathways Program coordinator. The local coordinator for Oregon and Washington is Alina Malray, who may be reached at amalray@blm.gov or 503-808-6242.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
