Just outside of Bend to the southwest is the Brooks-Scanlon Logging Road, also known as Forest Road 4606. The gravel route wends about 35 miles to the northwest terminating just outside of Sisters at Indian Ford Campground.

Along the way, it gently climbs hills, cuts through second growth ponderosa pine forest, then opens up to broad views of the mountains. The wide gravel and mellow incline make it a pleasant route for running, cycling, or even a hike with friends.

Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.

