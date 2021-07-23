You don’t have to be a surfer to enjoy McKay Park, though it is definitely a bonus. Sometimes just parking your car and finding a spot on the grass to enjoy while on your lunchbreak is enough.
That’s what I have been doing consistently since I started at The Bulletin. Less so since the pandemic led me to work from home, but it’s still a nice change to go back to my old lunch spot. With picnic tables, benches, ample lawn space under shady trees, you too can soak in the half-hour or hour long break in between meetings and water cooler talk.
The 3.9-acre park is also home to the Bend Whitewater Park, which can provide all the entertainment you need for a midday break. Most popular during the summer for swimming, floating and just having a family afternoon out, the parking spots can fill up fast.
Getting there: Travel southwest on Colorado Avenue in Bend and at the first roundabout at the Simpson Avenue intersection, take the third exit onto Simpson Avenue, traveling east. Follow the road as it curves northwest, and McKay Park is on the right, just past the bridge, at 166 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend.
