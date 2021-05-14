If you live near the West Bend Trail, chances are, you’re already aware of the 3.5-mile path from NorthWest Crossing to Deschutes National Forest lands and the Phil’s Trail area. But if you’re a lifelong eastsider like me, you had no idea that the trail was even an option.
The part -paved, part -dirt trail runs alongside Skyliners Road from the intersection at Galveston Avenue and NW 17th Street to Forest Road 4604 and has several connecting trails to area neighborhoods. Meticulously maintained by the Bend Park & Recreation District, it’s a good way to avoid crowding at Phil’s Trailhead or just an easy post-brunch path to work off that breakfast burrito and mimosa.
Note that the trail passes many homes and private property. Always be respectful of residences and keep in mind trail etiquette as walkers, runners and bikers share the trail.
Getting there: The trail can be accessed at any point along Skyliners road between 17th Street and Forest Road 4604. Do not park on Skyliners.
