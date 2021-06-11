The small, brilliantly blue Walton Lake is one of just a handful of lakes in the Ochoco National Forest. Tucked away among mostly old-growth Ponderosa pine trees, the lake is surrounded by a short, easy trail that provides barrier free bank access.
Stocked this week with 2,500 legal sized trout, Walton Lake is popular with anglers who want to bank fish or paddle out into the lake on a kayak, pontoon or other non-gas powered vessel (electric motors are allowed). It’s also popular for camping out with the peaceful lake as a backdrop to most sites, some of which are offered on a first come, first served basis.
Whether you go for the day or the weekend, Walton Lake offers a tranquil environment and a place to recharge in the forest.
Getting there: From Prineville, follow U.S. Highway 26 east for 15.4 miles then turn right onto Ochoco Creek Road and drive straight for 8.4 miles. Turn left onto Forest Road 22 and drive for 4.4 miles then turn right to stay on the same road. Follow for 2.1 miles then turn left onto Forest Road 2220 towards Walton Lake.
$5 day use fee, Northwest Forest Passes are not applicable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.