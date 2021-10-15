Tumalo Natural Area came as a bit of a surprise for me. While searching for another place along Couch Market Road and not finding it, I kept driving until the pavement ended, following a Subaru in front of me.
“Surely, they know where they’re going,” I thought.
Then the sight of the brilliantly blue-ish Three Sisters surrounded by clouds opened up above Bull Flat. A Bureau of Land Management sign notified me that I was in the Tumalo Natural Area, a place I’d only read about.
Similar in topography to the Oregon Badlands, the area is mostly juniper trees with fields of sage, rabbit and bitterbrush strewn about until it meets the dense Skyline Forest to the west. Also like the Badlands, there are a few designated trails, but there is plenty of space to roam on an underdeveloped social trail or along the canal ditch that runs between the old Tumalo Dam to the Bull Springs Dam at Tumalo Reservoir to the south.
The dams are what remains of the failed irrigation project that sought to fill the entire Bull Flat basin with water to irrigate farms in the Tumalo community (then called Laidlaw).
Today, the area is managed by the BLM and includes one of the only places on the planet where you can find the flower Peck’s milkvetch. The nonprofit group Friends of the Tumalo Wildlife Corridor help to educate the public on the vital concerns of the area, including the seasonal closure between Dec. 1 and March 31 every year, the year-round prohibition on off-roading and target shooting, unlicensed hunting out of season and poaching, according to the group’s website.
The whole area is real beauty and perfect views of the Three Sisters to the west. The easy terrain takes for a great outing, even when you least expect it.
