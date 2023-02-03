Lilian Kral predicted board climbing would be the next phase in climbing facilities, so she founded Boardworks Climbing, a 24-hour climbing facility and the first of its kind in the country.

Boardworks features six climbing walls, five of which are adjustable between 10 and 65 degrees. The walls have more than 100,000 boulder problems combined, with new routes added every day. Unlike static bouldering walls, the Kilter Board, Decoy Board and Moonboard are designed to work in tandem with a smartphone.

boardworks015.jpg

Board climbing lights up holds yellow, green, blue and purple, indicating to the climber where to place their hands and feet. 
boardworks048.jpg

Free boarding basics classes are offered from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

