Some truly big things are happening in southeast Bend that are sure to widen the eyes of kids and adults alike (but, probably for different reasons) — specifically, three climbing and bouldering structures rising 10-plus-feet into the sky and weighing 19,000 pounds
The huge new climbing structures are just part of the fun that awaits visitors at Bend Park & Recreation District’s soon-to-be-completed Alpenglow Community Park.
Located on SE 15th Street just north of the new Caldera High School, Alpenglow covers nearly 40 acres. That’s about the size of Farewell Bend and Riverbend parks combined, and three times the size of Drake Park.
Unique among Bend parks, Alpenglow includes three bouldering areas — East, Central and West. The East area has smaller pre-cast boulders with the largest being 10-feet tall. The Central and West areas have large, custom-built boulders with a climbing height of 12 feet.
Local climbing wall experts Entre-Prises designed and constructed the boulders — which can feature more than 1,500 holds that can be occasionally reset to keep the space dynamic for climbers of all abilities.
Alpenglow includes some other unique amenities new to Bend Park and Recreation facilities.
Along with the massive climbing structures, Alpenglow features the park district’s first and only sprayground.
The water play area is adjacent to the state-of-the-art, accessible playground, giving kids a chance to quickly cool down after time on the swings or in the musical play area.
More than a dozen ground and boulder sprays will cool down visitors with potable water before it’s collected using specialized and strategically placed drains to start the reclamation process and irrigate landscape beds.
The playground, sprayground and music area were designed to ensure the spaces would be accessible to people of all ages and abilities. Visitors will physically be able to reach all the elements and use them in a number of ways. The park also includes the first wheelchair-compatible swing — a significant step forward towards a fully inclusive play environment.
The bouldering area features two anchor points for groups like Oregon Adaptive Sports to use with their athletes.
Alpenglow’s two off-leash dog areas also offer new features for our four-legged friends in the form of agility course obstacles that’ll tire out even the most energetic pups.
A covered pavilion with a stage facing a large open space will be perfect for live music and other events. The space is destined to become a favorite picnic spot, for sure.
Multimodal access to Alpenglow was a top priority for BPRD and is achieved by its two pedestrian bridges over the BNSF railroad to the west and over the COID canal to the north, wide multiuse paths, future CET bus stop and ample parking.
Other elements include a nearly 1-mile-long accessible perimeter multiuse path, a demonstration garden designed and maintained in coordination with the OSU Master Gardeners and an accessible overlook loop path with spectacular mountain views perfect for family walks or bike rides to watch the sunset.
Alpenglow has been a labor of love for BPRD Landscape Architect Ian Isaacson.
“For the last five and a half years, I have had the incredible opportunity to work with a fantastic team to see the park go from the drawing board to reality,” Isaacson said. “Alpenglow is a park that has something for everyone, regardless of age or ability. This was only made possible because of the engagement, support and, most importantly, the patience of the community. A park the size of Alpenglow requires an immense amount of detail and coordination, and I am beyond excited to finally see the public be able to enjoy this amazing space.”
Alas, all this fun is still on hold as Alpenglow remains closed while construction crews put the final touches on the park.
But once it officially opens in early summer, Alpenglow is certain to be a welcome addition to one of Bend’s fastest growing parts of town. There are hundreds of homes and thousands of people who live within a five-minute walk already and there are additional new developments in the works for the area.
Park projects like Alpenglow are a crucial part of Bend Park and Recreation’s mission to better serve the community as Bend continues to grow.
The layout, parking and amenities make larger events possible here, taking some of the pressure off of the district’s other event-heavy locations like Drake and Riverbend parks.
And as more homes and business sprout up in southeast Bend and beyond, it will be exciting to watch Alpenglow rise to its potential of connecting residents to nature, play and each other for generations to come.
