I say this a lot lately, but in my two decades of living and hiking in Central Oregon — where there seems to be an inexhaustible number of places to explore — somehow, I had never ventured to Benson and Tenas lakes.

To be fair, this hike is in the Willamette National Forest, which is a little west of our usual stomping grounds. Given how much I like lake swimming, and how my wife prefers to have a destination when hiking, regrets, I have a few. If either of those categories sound a bit like you, do not delay going at least to Benson Lake. It’s only 1.3 miles from the trailhead to the lake, which has its own entry in “Bend, Overall,” a guidebook whose last edition came out in 2010, but which I still consider indispensable. In it, author Scott Cook writes glowingly of Benson, which he calls “A photogenic swimming lake.”

IMG956314.jpg

Benson Lake's cool waters and surrounding shores and rockslides are photogenic no matter which way one points the camera.
IMG956358.jpg

This blue beauty is one of the swimming holes in the Tenas Lakes area.
