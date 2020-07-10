Bend’s paved trails, roads and developed parks offer no shortage of routes for runners. For those yearning to find themselves further in the woods and out of earshot of cars and neighborhoods, Shevlin Park is less than three miles from Bend and an ideal starting point for a novice trail runner.
The aptly named Shevlin Loop trail is a largely flat 4.6 miles that abuts the Deschutes National Forest with a few short hills spread throughout. The trail is clear — there are a few rocks and roots along the way, but the Bend Park & Recreation District keeps it well maintained.
The trail begins on either side of the park’s south parking lot. Runners, walkers and joggers can go either way on the loop, but taking it clockwise gives runners a quick stint uphill to start and a longer downhill slope to finish.
What’s more, since it is the park’s outermost trail, the loop is less traveled than others in the park, making social distancing a breeze.
The first hill is a good chance to check on footwear — it’s one of the trail’s steepest and roughest points, meaning any issues that the route might bring with shoes or socks will be apparent right away. In many cases, though, a runner’s usual footwear will be enough, so long as a little dirt isn’t a problem.
Once up the hill, the trail quickly hits a ridgeline above the rest of the park. In a few seconds, the pine trees and low brush dull the sound of the kids splashing in Tumalo Creek and cars on the road.
One of Shevlin Park’s strengths for the novice trail runner is the trail system’s clarity and flexibility. The nearly 1,000 acre park boasts about a dozen different trails, and each junction is marked with directional signs.
There’s a trail map sign in the parking lot, which is worth a quick photo for reference in case visitors get turned around on the trails once inside.
About halfway along the loop, Shevlin’s flexibility — and the advantages of the clockwise route — are evident once again. The trail breaks into a junction with four others, three of which head back north to the parking lot.
To the right, the busier Tumalo Creek Trail offers close access to the creek and nearby Fremont Meadow on a flat natural surface. Down the middle, the Fremont Road Trail offers exactly what it promises: a wide and flat paved service road, accessible only to pedestrians and park vehicles, which returns directly to the parking lot.
But for those invested in the full trail run experience, the Shevlin Loop continues to the left, up a light incline and across another comfortable ridge.
On this side of the creek, the ridge mirrors the one on the other side, overlooking the park below. As with much of the park, interpretive signs describe the natural and settler history of the place, providing a justifiable and educational break to winded runners.
As the trail slopes down, runners enter the last stretch of the loop again surrounded in pines. Before returning to the parking lot, the last section is quick and grants a reprieve for the newly ordained trail runner — and a chance to plan their next visit to the rest of Shevlin’s trails.
