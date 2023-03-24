In the last seven years, Bend’s Kristen and Ville Jokinen have biked from Alaska to Argentina, from Finland to Croatia, through Spain and, most recently, across both islands of New Zealand.

Throughout their travels and adventures, one theme has emerged — the kindness of people.

Bend couple reflects on 20-month, 18,000-mile cycling odyssey

Kristen Jokinen rides past locals and their farm animals in the Peru highlands in 2017.
Kristen Jokinen rides through Huascaran National Park in Peru, the highest pass (16,000 feet) of the couple's 18,215-mile cycling trip from Alaska to Argentina.
Bend's Kristen and Ville Jokinen during their recent cycling trip through New Zealand.
Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Sports editor/outdoors writer

Over more than 20 years at The Bulletin, I have covered everything from hiking, snow sports and cycling, to college football, Olympic track and field, and high school sports.

