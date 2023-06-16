Lean and fit, John Mowat scaled the climbing wall with a purpose and vigor that would have been impressive for somebody half his age.

Mowat, 94 and a 10-year Bend resident, is a regular at the Bend Rock Gym, continuing to hone his climbing skills after a lifetime spent on vertical rock faces and on top of mountains.

Mowat-1.jpeg

John Mowat on the summit of Teewinot Mountain in 1951. The Second Tower is the skyline pyramid below and left of the Grand Teton's summit in the background.
