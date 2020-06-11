A pair of preteen boys screamed as they paddled their inflatable raft down Deschutes River headed on a collision course with a man on an inner tube at the bottom of a Whitewater Park rapid. Laughter erupted as the two vessels lightly touched.
On the hottest day so far this year, the skies blue reflecting off water that is still cold enough to prompt most to wear wet suits, yet not too cold for some to be dressed in just a swimsuit.
The Bend Whitewater Park is about as close as Central Oregonians can get to decent waves since the nearest coastline is over 150 miles away.
Located on the Deschutes River near the Old Mill District, the Bend Whitewater Park provides year-round tubing, kayaking and surfing on the river since the fall of 2015.
Below the surface of the water, there are 26 different gates, which are moved by bladders being inflated or deflated, along the bottom of the river which control the water flow through the three separate parts of the water park — all of which are managed from an iPad wherever an internet connection is available.
“I have all sorts of gauges and numbers to tell me where things need to be and where to move them,” said Ryan Richard, one of the waveshapers forthe Bend Park & Recreation District.
“The furthest I’ve been away was in Hawaii last year during Thanksgiving. I was making adjustments from there, and it worked just fine.”
With a couple of touches of the iPad, Richard can essentially cut off the flow of water into the whitewater channel, creating four still-water pools. Or he could open the gates entirely and create a flood of water going through the rapids.
“I’ve trained with Bend Fire, and we have a full protocol put in for if they have to get in and do a rescue, they can call me, I can turn off the water, and they can do what they need to do,” Richard said. “So it has a practicality as well.
The key to creating an optimal wave to surf is a steep face, make the water glass and fast, Richard said. Even an experienced ocean surfer might find themselves floating down the rapids on one of their first attempts at surfing the river.
“It is different,” said Lane Jacobson, the 29-year-old owner of Paulina Springs Books in Sisters who makes several trips to the river each week. “It is somewhere between ocean surfing and wake surfing. Even people who rip on either of those things, their first ride is never longer than one or two seconds. The learning curve is pretty steep, but you pick it up quickly. It’s addicting for sure.”
“This is not too similar,” added 17-year-old GG Johnson, a Bend High student. “It has some similarities, but it’s different than ocean surfing. You don’t have to paddle onto the wave, you just kind of stand in it. It’s a lot shorter. You just can’t go one way. You have to turn on each corner.”
Johnson and Jacobson attested — neither with vast ocean surfing backgrounds — learning the tricks of river surfing is challenging. Still, it is easy to catch on to with enough practice.
“You get a lot of reps, and you aren’t getting pummeled like you do in the ocean,” Jacobson said. “The sweet spot on the wave is so narrow you have to be thinking ahead. When you are first getting into it, it is kind of intimidating because you know you are going into the rapids.”
The river at the park is broken up into three different sections. The habitat channel protects and enhances river health for local and migratory wildlife. No public access is allowed in this section.
The fish ladder is where a couple swimming holes are combined with smaller rapids where kids can swim, and people floating the river can pass through without going through the whitewater rapids. The whitewater channel, located in the middle, is where all the surfing, kayaking and paddleboarding action takes place.
Even on the river, there are policies in place due to the coronavirus. Only seven people are allowed to wait for their turn on the jetties near the rapid, and each person is given an hour of surf time before the next person in line waiting on the shore gets to cross the fish ladder to ride the waves.
The wait time can be up to an hour and a half on the shore on days like Wednesday, but the wait is not that bad during the spring and summer months.
“I bring a chair and a book because we have to line up because of the virus, so I just post up out here and enjoy the sun and river,” Jacobson said. “It’s a good time.”
