Table tennis doesn’t get much attention in the U.S. But in Bend, there’s a thriving community around the Olympic sport, and they’re welcoming new members with open arms.
At the heart of the Bend Table Tennis Club is Paul Sample. Previously a professional basketball player and coach for his daughter’s team, he now finds fulfillment in watching new players improve their game.
The club has 40 regular players, 14 of them with a USA Table Tennis (USATT) rating. The USATT is the national governing body for table tennis and rates all players in its sanctioned tournaments.
But regardless of whether new arrivals are experienced or picking up a pingpong paddle for the first time, they receive a warm welcome from Sample and other members of the club.
Sample typically spends 10 to 15 minutes with new members, “just so they can feel welcome,” he said. “Everybody is welcome. We want people to come back. That’s the goal.”
On Tuesday night, Alisa Swartz played her first match with Bend Table Tennis Club, located at the Bend Hoops sports facility.
“Paul was really helpful in getting my grip right, my positioning right, my body positioning right and getting me started,” Swartz said.
“I’ve never played before,” Swartz said. “I was like oh my god, I didn’t know I could actually do this.”
Timea Adler, from Hungary, has been playing with the club since she moved to Bend three years ago. What she loves most about table tennis is that it forces her to stay present.
“When I play pingpong, I’m really there,” Adler said. “There’s no way to think about issues, problems. You have to be there; you have to be focused.”
“It’s like dancing,” she added. “When you do the back and forth, just practicing, it has a rhythm. It’s just so cool to be on the same wavelength.”
Since the sport has been a positive driving force in his own life, it is Sample’s mission is to get more people playing the sport and to continue to grow the club.
“Six months ago, we were only using six tables,” he said. As Bend Table Tennis Club has grown, they have brought in three more tables and currently play two to three times per week.
New members can reserve a spot on the Bend Table Tennis Meetup page.
The next several matches will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, as well as 5 p.m. March 15 and 17.
