Roundabout art in Bend is ubiquitous, making it easy to take for granted. But there was a time in the not-so-distant past when the arts were not supported in Bend. The impetus of Art in Public Places, a nonprofit that runs the roundabout art program, began with a group of women with a desire to make art more accessible.

“It started originally as Art Now, which was a group of women who got together in the mid-60s because there were no galleries in Bend at that time and no place for people to access art,” said Sue Hollern, member of the board of directors at Art in Public Places.

02_JOSHUA WIENER_'You and I' (1).jpg

"You and I" was installed by Art in Public Places in May.
Roundabout Artwork
Buy Now

“High Desert Spiral,” by John Fleming, is seen in the roundabout at the intersection of SW Simpson Avenue and Mt. Washington Drive in Bend.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.