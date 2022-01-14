Exploring the outdoors in parks should be an experience for everyone.
When designing new parks or trails or updating amenities like playgrounds, Bend Park & Recreation District strives to make experiences safe and accessible for all.
Individuals of all ages and abilities should find joy in fresh air, sounds of nature, physical activity when possible and connecting with others with similar interests.
The park district offers Therapeutic Recreation programs and outings that make the most of some signature parks among many enrichment activities. There are also inclusion services to support participation in recreation programs. While it isn’t always possible to create the same experience, the goal is to facilitate play and to reduce barriers within our parks.
Bend Park & Recreation District is investing resources in Americans with Disabilities Act improvements as part of a multiyear plan. Whether designing new parks and paths or upgrading existing facilities, full accessibility is a top priority. These projects are ongoing and will continue as a priority to continually improve accessibility in the future.
Some participants of Therapeutic Recreation have limits to mobility, but the wide, relatively flat 2.6 miles of asphalt multiuse paths of Pine Nursery Park are easy to navigate on foot, bike or other mobility device, have a consistent surface and have conveniently located restrooms and parking areas. There is also a fishing dock, off-leash area for dogs, playground and sports fields and courts.
Another park that is a favorite of children and adults of all abilities is Larkspur Park.
Accessible features include parking, restroom facilities, picnic shelter, and a playground built using universal-design principles, which creates a space that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities.
In summer 2020, Juniper Park was updated and now has enhanced accessible features.
An expanded and relocated playground has unique play options, including sound and tactile play elements, spinning and balance play structures, and swinging and climbing structures. The playground is laid out in a pod style with a concrete pathway connecting the different areas.
The park feels open, inviting and cohesive, according to frequent visitors. It has expanded ADA parking that can be in big demand during peak season.
On the west side, Discovery Park has accessible features include parking, restroom facilities, picnic shelter, dog off-leash area, a dock overlooking Discovery Lake and relatively flat asphalt multiuse paths.
Not to be left out, Shevlin Park’s accessible features include parking, restrooms, relatively flat multiuse paths and compacted aggregate trails along Tumalo Creek. The Tumalo Creek Trail can be challenging for wheelchairs, but it is doable, and the paved Fremont Road is always a great option.
By the summer, Alpenglow Community Park in southeast Bend will open and include new accessible play options too. Located on SE 15th Street a half mile north of Knott Road, this 37-acre new park is in one of Bend’s rapidly growing areas and will serve as a hub for recreation activities, community gatherings, opportunities to enjoy nature and connection to trails. It will also include a playground with universal-design principles, an accessible “sprayground” and musical area for sensory experiences and paved multiuse paths.
These parks and experiences wouldn’t be possible without important input from individuals, families and community partners, including Central Oregon Coalition on Access and Oregon Adaptive Sports. We value help creating and expanding accessible play.
Check out the therapeutic recreation webpage and accessible places webpage at bendparksandrec.org for more information.
Parks with accessible features include:
• Pine Nursery Park: 3750 NE Purcell Blvd.
• Larkspur Park: 1700 SE Reed Market Road.
• Juniper Park: 800 NE Sixth Street.
• Discovery Park: 1315 NE Discovery Park Drive.
• Shevlin Park: 18920 NW Shevlin Park Road.
• Alpenglow Community Park: 61049 SE 15th Street (Open by summer 2022).
