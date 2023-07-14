Northpointe Park's best feature may be the shade sail over the playground that includes musical instruments and natural sensory discovery area. There are also small skate features for developing riders, seen at right.
Northpointe Park's best feature may be the shade sail over the playground that includes musical instruments and natural sensory discovery area. There are also small skate features for developing riders, seen at right.
Bend Park & Recreation District
At Wildflower Park in Bend, children can play in two age-designated areas and on a very cool Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Summer is a great time to explore the community, so when a coworker suggested I pick points on a compass — east to west and north to south — I picked four parks that fit the bill for quick visits in the past week. I headed to local parks that have similarities and differences to share and found some hidden gems.
While I was looking for summer activities, my mind started to dream about autumn. Each park has deciduous trees that will be turning colors, so I want to circle back in a few months, but I am in no way ready to skip the season we’re in right now. It’s time to slow down, enjoy the simplicity of a park visit and soak in the relaxation of green spaces and playgrounds that are a little off the radar of most community members.
East: Gardenside Park This neighborhood park, east of 27th Street, features a playground, picnic shelter, neighborhood path connections and access to other neighborhood green space. This park has a great lawn area for pick-up sports games and there are many shade trees and a nice, paved area where three girls were enjoying their scooters when I visited. A unique picnic shelter with a capacity of 15 is located next to the playground for gatherings too.
My favorite feature of this park is the easy access from the nearby houses and townhomes. The neighborhood was built with homes facing the park and a homeowner’s association managed green space, and it is a picturesque example of how intentional neighborhood planning can be.
• Address: 61750 Darla Place, Bend
• Parking: Limited on-street parking available
• Size: 1.7 acres
West: Three Pines Park
Three Pines is a small park in the Three Pines subdivision, off Shevlin Park Road, featuring a picnic table and playground structure for young children with a railroad theme in honor of the lumber rail lines that once ran through this area to Shevlin Park. At .3 acres, this is the smallest park I’ve ever visited. It’s tucked on a hillside and trail connections begin at the park for primary trails leading all the way to Shevlin Park.
While pine trees are the namesake of the park, the aspen trees quake in the light breeze and are my favorite aspect of the park. If you want to visit, I highly encourage walking or biking to the park as only ADA accessible parking is available at the park site.
Address: 19089 Mount Hood Place, Bend
Parking: ADA spaces only. Nearest parking is at Shevlin Commons trailhead, less than a ¼-mile walk
Size 0.3 acres
North: Northpointe Park
This new neighborhood park on the north side of Cooley Road in the Northpointe subdivision opened last summer in a growing area that has needed a park for many years. The park includes a paved loop path, natural soft surface trails, open lawn, picnic and gathering space, child’s play area, and a sport court for half-court basketball, four square and hopscotch.
And the best feature of the park may be the shade sail over the playground that includes musical instruments and natural sensory discovery area. There are also small skate features for developing riders.
Address: 63800 Wellington St., Bend
Parking: Limited on-street parking available
Size: 2.7 acres
South: Wildflower Park
This neighborhood park is not far off Brookswood Avenue and features two playground areas, open lawn, lots of natural area, and a picnic shelter with a capacity for 18 people. It is a beautiful picnic shelter, worthy of family or friend gatherings, but be aware that the park doesn’t have a restroom amenity.
When I visited, there were parents chatting under the shade trees in the lawn, while children played on the two age-designated play areas including a very cool Tyrannosaurus Rex. Everyone was enjoying the late morning together, and there was even a lemonade stand set up in the driveway of a neighboring home.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.