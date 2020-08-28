Bend is a trail mecca, and for good reason.
Bendites and visitors flock to the Deschutes National Forest lands located right outside of the city limits, where there are hundreds of miles of natural surface trails and gravel roads to enjoy. These trails are tremendously popular, reflecting the desire for close -to -home recreation activities identified in Oregon’s Statewide Outdoor Comprehensive Plan and the burgeoning gravel riding scene occurring nationally. As an avid gravel rider myself, I’ve spent countless hours riding the roads between my downtown home and the U.S. Forest Service roads after a long work day.
As a trail planner for the Bend Park & Recreation District , my work is focused on developing trails inside of the city limits, where trail development is complex and can take several years for even small projects. However, the park district knows there is a strong community desire for these trails. When asked what amenities are most important to the public, soft surface and hard surface trails were the No. 1 and No. 2 responses in the 2017 Community Needs Survey. While the need for trails has always scored high in the past, the 2017 survey also introduced a new way of thinking about the district’s trails — trails as transportation corridors.
As population growth contributes to increasingly congested streets, the community has asked the park district to help provide a trail network that is not only recreational, but also serves a transportation role.
Building a trail is a lot like building a road — they are long, linear projects that often cross numerous property boundaries. Moreover, unlike in the national forest, developing a trail within the city requires coordination with numerous property owners, public agencies, and design considerations unique to rapidly growing neighborhoods and commercial areas. So, how can we get more trails in Bend? The answer lies in careful planning, persistence and developing relationships with key partners.
The park district is currently working with the Central Oregon Irrigation District, other agencies and private property owners to develop a system of trails that run along existing “ditch rider” roads, which the irrigation companies use to regularly monitor and maintain their systems. These roads provide a unique opportunity, akin to the development of trails along former railroad corridors pioneered by the Rails to Trails movement, to extend trails through Bend’s developed areas. Unfortunately, in some cases the irrigation companies do not own the ditch rider roads and to open up these areas for public use, the park district must negotiate with each underlying property owner.
Our next step is to ensure that trail use can occur safely and is compatible with the irrigation districts’ continued need to monitor and maintain their canals. Ongoing coordination is necessary, especially as many canals transition from open ditches to piped systems to conserve water in the Deschutes River, which changes the nature of their operations. To make our trails accessible to as many community members as possible, we also work to ensure that our trails meet the most modern trail design and construction standards, and that there are ample wayfinding signs along each route.
The park district is currently improving safety at trail-road crossings in partnership with the city of Bend, which owns and maintains infrastructure within road rights-of-way, at several locations along the Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail. Recently, the city installed a new trail crossing at Third Street, and the park district is planning to make changes to two additional crossings at Blakely Avenue and at Brosterhous Road by the summer of 2021.
As Bend continues to grow, the park district is working diligently to ensure our trail system continues to meet the needs of community and that close -to -home trails are available to everyone. The district is striving to have 1 mile of trail for every 1,000 residents in Bend. To meet this goal, we need to develop 47 more miles of trail by 2028. We’re working on it, piece by piece, and the irrigation canal trails and close collaboration with our partners as Bend develops will be the keys to making that goal a reality.
