When my teen daughter was considering her first job, she was sure about one thing — she wanted to work outdoors. She cared about the work location more than hourly wage, the work duties or if she had any friends already working for the same company. She ended up loving her job and is already signed up to return this summer.
My daughter doesn’t work at Bend Park and Recreation District, but I have many co-workers who get to explore the outdoors while on the clock. For those who love the outdoors and want to make it a job, too, here are a few examples.
Recreation leader
Summer camps are a staple for children and there is a big need for camp leaders, including bilingual recreation leaders to facilitate activities and provide safe and rewarding opportunities for youth in fun outdoor experiences. The bilingual position primarily works with the Discover the Outdoors (DTO) program, a van-based program that picks up under-resourced participants at various low-income housing communities around Bend. The DTO program explores state parks, team building-activities, hiking trails and water activities, with the goal of helping kids develop a positive relationship with the outdoors.
Other summer camp programs are hiring now too. Outdoor adventure leaders work with youth, primarily in grades 5 to 9, leading part-day, full-day and multi-day outdoor activities. Previous experience with river raft guiding, rock climbing, mountain biking, working with groups of children, driving trailers and wilderness first aid is preferred. This job is a pretty great way to soak up the outdoors and open the eyes of local kids to the wonders of nature.
“Being a camp leader is a way to combine passions for outdoor adventure and sharing the interest and experience with children,” said Sue Boettner, BPRD recreation manager.
Park Services landscaper
I love the satisfaction of seeing the physical results of efforts in my yard and green house, and my colleagues who are Park Services landscapers get that on a much larger scale. They take pride in their work and make a big impact on the many residents and visitors who comment about how amazing Bend parks are compared to other communities.
A seasonal position means that a landscaper is all-in for six months in this full-time, 40-hour-per-week position. This hard-working team maintains, repairs and constructs park facilities, outdoor areas, sports fields and landscaped areas, including turf, trees, shrubs and irrigation.
Lifeguard
Another job opportunity to spend time outdoors can be as a lifeguard, providing a safe facility for aquatics patrons. No experience is needed — just basic swimming skills and a passion to learn. And lifeguards are paid to attend free training and certification.
Lifeguards have relevant, real-world experience to use towards professional pathways as first responders, childcare roles and facilities managers. Our lifeguards have a lot of fun, but when they’re on the pool deck, it’s serious business.
Park steward
If I could switch jobs for a day, I would choose to be a park steward on a beautiful spring day. Stewards cover more ground each day than any other park district employee as they visit several parks and trails educating park users about rules and answering questions. I asked Park Steward Kim O’Hagan about her daily mileage total.
“I would say it really depends on the season. In the summer I walk some 10-mile days and probably 4 miles per day on average,” she said.
