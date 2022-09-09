Adopting a puppy earlier this year has led me to explore Bend from a new perspective: through dog parks.

The off-leash areas at Alpenglow Community Park, Ponderosa Park and Pine Nursery Park are the ones I frequent most. Each has a designated area for small dogs. According to Bend Park & Recreation District, small dogs are less than 15 inches tall at the shoulder and weigh less than 25 pounds.

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

