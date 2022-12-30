In the last few minutes of the Dec. 12 episode of “Hawk vs Wolf,” 54-year-old Tony Hawk’s podcast with friend and fellow longtime skateboarder Jason Ellis, 51, the two wished a happy birthday to champion vert and bowl riding professional Bucky Lasek, their just-slightly younger peer who just turned 50.

Simultaneously, they celebrated how Lasek continues to progress as a skater.

12748038_10153943399397152_6547795377446094380_o.jpg

David Jasper learning to skateboard on a friend's backyard ramp in 1984.
Ellis 1.jpg

Skateboarder Jason Ellis says he continues to skate vert at 51 in part because he loves "it so much that the pain is worth it."
Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

