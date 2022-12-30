In the last few minutes of the Dec. 12 episode of “Hawk vs Wolf,” 54-year-old Tony Hawk’s podcast with friend and fellow longtime skateboarder Jason Ellis, 51, the two wished a happy birthday to champion vert and bowl riding professional Bucky Lasek, their just-slightly younger peer who just turned 50.
Simultaneously, they celebrated how Lasek continues to progress as a skater.
“A bunch of MMA guys retired this year, and they’re not 50,” Ellis, who’s also been a fighter, told Hawk. “They’re like 39, and it’s like, ‘Man, what an illustrious career!’ This dude’s 50, and he’ll beat you at 50.” (That moment comes in the last 3 minutes of the 77th episode of the podcast. It’s on Spotify and YouTube if you’re looking for it.)
Hawk replies, “It is funny how there are a few people that are still maintaining that level of skating near or at our age, and it goes unnoticed by the mainstream sports world, where … no one is 50 and jumping on the field.”
It’s inexplicably true. Along with Hawk, Ellis and Lasek, there’s a litany of over-50 skaters whose contest wins may be behind them, yet they continue to push themselves. They’re invested in skating in a way most athletes aren’t still invested in the sport they were doing 30 or 40 years earlier. Tony Alva, the first name in famous skaters named Tony, is 65 and still surfing and skating. Florida-based pro Mark Lake turned 65 last week and is still skating vert ramps.
I can’t explain the longevity of skateboarders. I don’t know if it’s because skating is so fun or if there’s some other reason for it. You can’t just chalk it up to Peter Pan Syndrome. My guess is that despite the perils of skating into old age, skaters continue to do it because of a love of skating.
I know because I, too, am an over-50 skater, and so are many of my local friends who skate. We are skateboarding lifers with plenty of history, but no professional affiliations or livelihood invested in it. We do it only because we love it.
I will turn 55 in January, and May will mark 40 years since I got my first “real” skateboard. My abilities peaked in my early 20s, sure, but the drop-off of skills is less precipitous than you’d assume. In fact, “abilities” could be replaced with “fearlessness.” A lot of the limitations I face are self-imposed and have more to do with my reluctance to get hurt than lack of ability, or so my friends try to tell me.
I’m as into skating now, if not more, as I was 30 or more years ago. Sure, I’ve had other hobbies, and sometimes went away from skating for years at a time, but somehow, I’ve always circled back to skateboarding. And every time I’ve moved, be it going away to college or moving to two new cities as a younger adult, my friend groups have always wound up composed of skaters.
I won’t be offended if you question my wisdom for skateboarding. I know you mean well, like my longtime friend’s dad, who, in his mid-70s, leaves comments like “Be careful old man” every time I post a video or photo on Facebook of myself skating.
From about age 21, people including my mom, said things along the lines of, “Aren’t you getting a little old to ride a skateboard?” No one ever questions or reminds you of your age when you go on a bike ride or to a yoga class.
Skating tests and improves one’s timing, balance, strength, agility and flexibility. It’s also a way to push through fear, to feel like you’re getting somewhere. I am sore yet reborn after a satisfying skate session. Not unlike hearing a song from my youth, skating feels like a link to my younger self.
Most of us will never be household names like Hawk — hell, almost no other pros are household names, but all skaters are essentially competing against themselves as they attempt to improve and nail that trick they’re trying to make. When you land a new trick you’ve been working on, your friends cheer. It is a beautiful feeling, and the closest feeling to community I’ve had since I was a teenager doing the same thing.
And while I love the social element of skating with my friends, in warmer months, I’ll also go at the crack of dawn to one of Bend’s skateparks and skate alone, unwitnessed and unheralded, before I start my workday.
Because the drive is internal.
I see and acknowledge the horizon beyond 55. Every active person with a deep interest probably fears the day they will no longer be able to engage in their sport or activity of choice. But for now, skating keeps me stoked about life. That can be a challenge in middle age.
I sent a message to Ellis this week asking what keeps him motivated to skate at 51.
“I think we love it so much that the pain is worth it,” he said. “The danger makes me feel alive! Haha … Cheesy s--t, but it’s a reminder that I’m still here, and I’m not finished.”
Earlier this month, when I told my daughter, Lucy, I’d been sick and hadn’t skated for two weeks, her reaction was strong: “Oh, no! Dad, you have to! Skating is what keeps you young.”
She’s right. I do have to. I’m not sure about skateboarding being a fountain of youth, but it does something for those of us who just can’t quit.
And come my birthday, like most days for the past 40 years, I will be hoping to skate.
