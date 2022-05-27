After my first time playing disc golf a few years ago, I swiftly cataloged it under the list of sports out of my league.
I had played on a long course peppered with trees, and I couldn’t throw very far — let alone in the right direction. My friend and I had to pull off the course often as others played through.
The other players plucked their discs from backpacks filled with rows of multi-colored discs, then expertly weaved them around trees, over the hill and into the baskets.
It was discouraging to say the least, and not a sport I was looking forward to playing again. So as I drove to play with a Meetup group recently at the Cascades Academy course in Tumalo, I was nervous.
We met near the soccer field as a soccer game played out. After I shared I was new to the sport, the small group assured me they were not competitive disc golf players, unlike some of the other groups around town.
The three other players threw their discs at the first hole, then encouraged me to start with a few practice throws. Cam Davis, the organizer, advised me to focus on throwing the disc flat. Another player, Peter Straumfjord, said to wind up and launch the disc with my whole body.
My first throw didn’t make it over the fence of the soccer field, but it did spin in the direction of the basket. The second throw landed in roughly the same spot, after which Davis threw the disc back and encouraged me to try a third time.
My third throw flew all the way over the fence and in the general direction of the basket, easily more than half of the distance from the tee.
The group didn’t keep score, and they weren’t bashful about redoing throws. It was all in the name of practice and having fun. The relaxed environment created space for me to become reacquainted with the sport and build my confidence.
Along with attempting to propel the disc farther, my biggest challenge was throwing the disc flat. When I made this my focus, there was a greater chance it would move in the direction I had intended.
I was most nervous at the tee. There was the longest distance to cover and seemingly where the most that could go wrong. It became apparent that disc golf had a psychological component — the more I psyched myself out, the more poorly I’d perform.
It was on a hole I didn’t give much thought that I landed the disc easily in the basket from about 20 feet.
“Sure, you’ve never done this before,” said one of the players, making me smile.
After my stroke of success, I started trying harder, and that’s when my game went downhill.
On the seventh hole, there was a boulder about 7 feet high with a crack down the center in the middle of the fairway. The group deemed it the “cookie monster” because it had eaten many of their discs. We had to throw our discs past the rock to the basket out of sight around the corner.
As fate had it, my disc landed directly in the mouth of the rock.
Yet, at the end of nine holes, I walked off the course with newfound confidence and excited to play again — the best feeling a new player could have.
