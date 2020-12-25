Even if the weather outside is frightful, don’t be intimidated! Just be prepared. Despite the cold temperatures and variable conditions, it is possible to enjoy running through the winter.
Many trails even stay snow-free most months. East of Bend, Flatiron Rock, Horse Ridge, and Horse Butte are prime areas this time of year. Maston and the Tumalo Canal areas are other good options, just north of Tumalo.
These trails can be hot and with soft sand in the summer, but the winter moisture makes them firm and the lack of shade means they’ll melt faster after a snowfall.
An important aspect of running in the winter is figuring out clothing that works best for you. There’s an old Scandinavian adage that says, “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.” This might take trial and error because everybody has a different internal thermostat. Some people naturally stay warmer than others; some people’s fingers go numb at the slightest chill, others sweat despite the cold. Consider where you tend to be on the spectrum of running hot or cold, and what feels most frigid while out in the elements.
Clothing also needs to be adjusted based on effort. If the run is going to be an easy jog, dress warmer. If the workout includes higher intensity running like speed intervals or hill repeats, dress in layers that can be shed after warming up. Another option is to start a little cold, knowing you will be quite warm once you’re really moving. In general, layers are the best strategy so you can adjust along the way.
It’s worth the investment to get warm running tights, a long-sleeve wicking layer, a light fleece layer for the really cold days, and a windproof, water resistant outer layer. A winter hat might be too warm. A headband or buff can be a good in-between option to keep ears warm while also letting sweat escape. And don’t forget good socks that are not cotton. There are lots of great brands of wool-blend socks to keep feet warm and dry.
If the excuse is that there’s not enough daylight this time of year to fit it in a run, there are two additional pieces of gear that make running in the dark a wonder: a lightweight headlamp and something reflective for safety. The Amphipod Xinglet or similar neon reflective straps to increase visibility adjust to fit over lots of layers or just a thin jacket. Running in the dark through a neighborhood or on a trail feels like discovering a secret world. It can often seem much quieter. Maybe because vision narrows to just a beam of light, other senses become heightened. Routes run a thousand times before will feel novel in the dark. Be sure to tell someone where you’re going, especially if there’s any question about the safety of an area.
That all might seem ok until there’s a fresh layer of snow or a slick coating of ice on the ground. Gore-tex or eVent trail running shoes make snowy jogs totally possible. The waterproof layer keeps feet warmer and drier than typical trainers. Trail runners also tend to have bigger lugs on the sole providing extra grip. Running in the snow often results in a slower pace but gauge the run on perceived effort rather than the mile splits. If it’s snowing or windy, grab a pair of ski goggles to keep your face warm and the snow out of your eyes.
Icy conditions can be really tricky. Anyone heading out on slick surfaces should use extreme caution. Yaktrax or putting ¼ inch screws in the bottom of your shoes improve traction. Footzone, the local running store in downtown Bend, will put screws in your running shoes to keep you moving through the winter.
Of course, another option is to forget running altogether, and just learn to skate ski for a good cardio workout! If any of this sounds like too much effort, at least bundle up and go for regular walks through the winter months. There’s a lot of wonders to discover. Staying active and getting fresh air provides the body and mind with immeasurable benefits!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.