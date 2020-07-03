Six years ago, Shad Payne-Meyer packed up his Volvo station wagon from his hometown in Vermont and began his drive across the country, heading to Bend to meet with some friends and see if it was a viable spot to move.
Upon arriving in Central Oregon six Octobers ago, Payne-Meyer was told by some locals that he and his friends should try backpacking at Broken Top. Its trailhead is located nearly 10 miles north of Mount Bachelor.
It was a trip that gave the Northeasterner a taste of what the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
“It was one of those days where misty clouds were coming in and out — you could just see glimpses of these tall, steep ridges between the clouds and these tall trees,” said the 7-year-old Payne-Meyer (he was born on leap day). “I just felt the iconic Northwest vibe.”
Backpacking is far different from car camping. The main difference is that while backpacking, you take items that can only fit in a backpack, rather than stuffing all essential items into a car. When backpacking, ounces matter because you have to hike with all your gear.
“Backpacking is really awesome because you feel like a minimalist in a way,” Payne-Meyer said. “It has a more intense vibe of camping because you only have a few things on you.
Car camping is great because you have a little more security because you can bring more stuff. But it doesn’t have the authentic vibe that backpacking has with only bringing what you can carry.”
Mary Hazard, a seller at The Gear Fix in Bend, makes sure she has a sleeping bag, a map, water vessels and water filtration systems, a headlamp as well as a down jacket in her backpack when she goes on a backpacking trip. She sees backpacking as a way to slow down and take in the outdoor surroundings. But also considers the activity to be a challenge.
“It is also incredibly rewarding because it can be really hard because you are carrying everything on your back,” Hazard said. “At times, it can be ‘Why am I doing this?’ But because of that, it is super rewarding. It gives you time to get away from everything, leave your phone and your electronics. You do need a lot of gear in some ways, but it’s pretty minimal (compared to other outdoor sports).”
Located in the Three Sisters Wilderness, the Broken Top Loop trail is roughly 24 miles, which can be completed during a multiday backpacking trip.
“It is gorgeous,” Hazard said. “The creeks that you pass are crystal clear, and there are cool bridges. It is also really close to town, so it is really accessible to Bend. If you are going up to the top of the mountain without a ton of technical equipment.”
Backpackers-review.com suggests breaking the trip into three separate days with two nights with the starting and ending point at the Tam McArthur Trailhead. Each day is broken up into about eight miles of hiking per day. The path features multiple lakes, including Golden Lake, Three Creek Lake, No Name Lake, Little Crater Creek and Green Lakes. And views of South Sister and Mount Bachelor.
“You can’t go wrong with Broken Top,” Payne-Meyer said. “In the summer, it is so nice with the wildflowers out. When you are up close to it, it is very grandiose. It just feels very majestic.”
