Mt. Bachelor ski resort announced plans Wednesday to open for the winter season in early December, with many changes due to COVID-19.
An online car parking reservation system and limited lodge access for skiers and snowboarders are two of the most significant changes skiers and snowboarders can expect for the coming season.
The resort plans to open Dec. 7, provided there is sufficient snow to open all three base areas: Sunrise, Skyliner and West Village. Bachelor also plans to open for passholders only — including Mt. Bachelor Outplay 365, full season, midweek, 12-Day, four-day and Ikon passholders — for the first four days, according to Leigh Capozzi, brand and marketing director.
Non-passholders will be welcomed to the mountain on Dec. 11. Uphill “uncontrolled and unpatrolled” skiing and riding will be allowed only through Nov. 29.
In a letter to customers, Mt. Bachelor president and general manager John McLeod referred to the resort's "Back to Basics" approach and noted "the goal of maximizing the on-snow experience, while minimizing ancillary services, especially those involving indoor congregation."
The resort requires all guests to follow guidelines for COVID-19 operations, including wearing face coverings at all times in and around the resort. To manage volume and enable physical distancing, the number of single-day dated tickets will be significantly limited.
Skiers and snowboarders will need to make a car parking reservation anytime they come to the resort, which will allow the resort to track and manage visitation levels, according to mtbachelor.com. The full details of the parking reservation system will be released in the coming weeks.
Skier and snowboarders should "be prepared to be based out of their vehicles as a lodge this season, for booting up, warming up, and refueling up," according to the website. Some food service in the lodges will be offered, but occupancy will be limited, with the focus on preserving lodge capacity for quick warm-ups and restroom access. Plans call for local food carts to supplement lodge food service.
Lift lines will include more spacing measures and signage, and guests will self-group and load chairlifts with their traveling party. Lift attendants will not require guests to ride a chairlift with people they do not know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.