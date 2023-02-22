Colchuck Peak

The northeast gully on Colchuck Peak, where an avalanche killed three climbers Sunday. 

 Chelan County Sheriff's Office

An avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth, Washington, killed three climbers Sunday, making it the deadliest snow slide the nation has seen this winter and the deadliest in Washington in years.

While climbing a steep narrow gully, the lead climber in a group of six triggered the slab avalanche. Authorities suspect two of the climbers died immediately from the trauma of the avalanche and another died soon after. Another person caught in the slide suffered ankle and knee injuries. The injured climber and the two others who were not caught in the avalanche hiked down around 1,000 feet to their base camp near Colchuck Lake.

