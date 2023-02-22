An avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth, Washington, killed three climbers Sunday, making it the deadliest snow slide the nation has seen this winter and the deadliest in Washington in years.
While climbing a steep narrow gully, the lead climber in a group of six triggered the slab avalanche. Authorities suspect two of the climbers died immediately from the trauma of the avalanche and another died soon after. Another person caught in the slide suffered ankle and knee injuries. The injured climber and the two others who were not caught in the avalanche hiked down around 1,000 feet to their base camp near Colchuck Lake.
Around an hour after the first avalanche, three more avalanches crashed down the gully, potentially burying two of those killed. Authorities know an approximate location of one of the bodies.
The seventh member of the group, who had stayed at camp, hiked 5 miles in deep snow and contacted authorities for help around 8 a.m. Monday.
Mountain rescue volunteers reached the base camp around 1:30 p.m. that day and were able to hike the remaining three people out of Colchuck Lake around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The Northwest Avalanche Center had predicted moderate danger above and near the tree line Sunday for the zone that includes the 8,705-foot Colchuck Peak, along with low danger below the tree line.
The conditions quickly deteriorated in the Cascades that day, as a winter storm approached.
The victims are a 53-year-old man from Connecticut, a 60-year-old woman from New York and a 66-year-old man from New Jersey.
The fourth climber caught in the avalanche, who survived, is a 56-year-old man, also from New York.
The two other men not caught in the avalanche are 50 and 36, from New York and New Jersey.
The seventh member of the party, who stayed at base camp, is a 53-year-old Maryland man.
The group was reportedly part of a climbing club in New York.
The bodies will not be recovered until it’s safe to do, said a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Mountain rescue volunteers determined conditions were too hazardous to continue to the gully and attempt to recover the bodies.
Authorities planned to send a crew with staff from the Northwest Avalanche Center to assess the scene Wednesday morning, and hope to use air resources Thursday or Friday when winds calm and the sky clears.
The deaths are the first for Washington during the 2022-23 season and bring the total nationwide to nine.
In 2014, six people were killed in a likely avalanche while climbing Mount Rainier. In Idaho, three were killed in an avalanche at Silver Mountain Ski Resort in 2020. On average, about 27 Americans die in avalanches every year.
This report contains information from The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington.
